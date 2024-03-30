We've known about Ariana and Ethan's relationship since rumors emerged they were dating, following Ariana's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Ethan — who was also married, and had recently welcomed a child with his ex-wife Lilly Jay — also filed for divorce after the rumors started circulating.
Naturally, periods of public awkwardness took place — like learning that the two ex-couples had gone on double dates before Ariana and Ethan started seeing each other. There were also reports that Ariana was understandably giving Ethan "some space" to deal with how the situation impacted his family.
And if a new Entertainment Tonight report is to be believed, Ariana and Ethan are still going strong. "Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source tells the publication.
"Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."
"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source added. "Things have been getting more serious."
BuzzFeed has reached out to Ariana and Ethan's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear anything back.