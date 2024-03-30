    There's New Reports About Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Relationship

    Sounds like this couple isn't going anywhere any time soon.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    OK, let's get into the latest updates in the saga of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.

    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    We've known about Ariana and Ethan's relationship since rumors emerged they were dating, following Ariana's separation from ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Ethan — who was also married, and had recently welcomed a child with his ex-wife Lilly Jay — also filed for divorce after the rumors started circulating.

    Damebk / GC Images, Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

    Lilly also gave her thoughts on the whole ordeal. Spoiler alert: she wasn't happy!

    Naturally, periods of public awkwardness took place — like learning that the two ex-couples had gone on double dates before Ariana and Ethan started seeing each other. There were also reports that Ariana was understandably giving Ethan "some space" to deal with how the situation impacted his family.

    Karwai Tang / WireImage, Young Hollywood / Getty Images

    They've also been seen in public and reportedly moved in together amidst early attempts at talking about the situation in public. Ethan blanked on a photographer who asked about co-parenting, while Ariana issued an IG statement about her "challenging" 2023 and spoke out about the public scrutiny her romantic life has received.

    David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

    "There's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable hellish feeling, watching people misunderstand the people you love," she told Zach Sang last month.

    And if a new Entertainment Tonight report is to be believed, Ariana and Ethan are still going strong. "Ariana is feeling great in general and super proud of her new album," the source tells the publication.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG, Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

    "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

    Man smiles for camera, wearing shirt with bicycle print, standing before illustrated backdrop
    Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    "They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals," the source added. "Things have been getting more serious."

    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images, John Lamparski / Getty Images

    BuzzFeed has reached out to Ariana and Ethan's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear anything back.