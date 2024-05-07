Skip To Content
    This 4-Star Resort In The Palm Springs Area Costs $300+/Night, And Here's What It's Actually Like To Stay There

    Omni Ranchos Las Palmas near Palm Springs, CA has over 400 rooms and three pools, and I got to spend three nights there.

    Lara Parker
    by Lara Parker

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello there, and welcome back to another edition of me sharing my love of the desert. Specifically, the Coachella Valley, which — if you didn't already know! — is an arid rift valley in the Colorado Desert of Southern California located in Riverside County. The Coachella Valley is home to places like Palm Springs, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Indian Wells, Indio (home of the Coachella Music Festival!), and Rancho Mirage — where I was lucky enough to spend a few days in April.

    Palm-tree-lined street leading towards mountains under a clear sky
    Dougall_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Rancho Mirage, CA, is located about ~120 miles from Los Angeles (where I reside), depending on your starting point, and can take anywhere between 2-3 hours of drive time, subject to Southern California traffic. Rancho Mirage is around a 25-minute drive from downtown Palm Springs, around 27 minutes from Indio (location of Coachella), and an hour from Joshua Tree National Park.

    Map showing a route from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage with traffic indicated
    Lara Parker

    Rancho Mirage was officially incorporated as a city in 1973, but the Agua Caliente tribe of Cahuilla Native Americans have been in the area since at least 2,000 years ago. Since the 1950s and beyond, Rancho Mirage has been home to several celebrities in the past and present, including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, and Gerald and Betty Ford. The city has also allegedly been nicknamed the "Playground of the Presidents" and the "Golf Capital of the World."

    Intersection signpost for Dinah Shore Dr and Bob Hope Dr against a clear sky
    Bob Krist / Getty Images

    For the record, I had no idea that Rancho Mirage was such a golf haven before traveling there, but since I have now seen both seasons of Full Swing on Netflix, I was unknowingly prepared.

    Nestled along the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains, Rancho Mirage is known for its country clubs and resorts, which is why I traveled there in the first place! I was lucky enough to be offered a 3-night stay at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa located at 41000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

    Exterior view of a Spanish-style building possibly serving as a hotel with terracotta roofing and a parked car
    Lara Parker

    *I was provided this stay free of charge; however, I was under no obligation to review the resort. Also, for transparency, they charged me a $150 pet fee, $20/per day for parking, and I paid for all of my poolside beverages out of my pocket.

    Upon my arrival at the resort, I was greeted by this sign on the doors to the main lobby entrance, which immediately made me slightly nervous. I had chosen to arrive that day in a sports bra and shorts. Why? Well, in my defense, the desert is hot, and it is 2024.

    Sign asking visitors to wear shirts, shoes, and swimwear cover-ups when entering the resort lobby
    Lara Parker

    After donning a sweater, I went inside to get all checked in and passed by this lovely fountain, which I stopped to take a picture of. The lobby is included in one of the main buildings on Omni Ranchos Las Palmas' campus, but I quickly learned that there were many buildings, and this resort is set on sprawling grounds.

    Multi-tiered fountain in front of a Spanish-style building, surrounded by purple flowers
    Lara Parker

    During check-in, I was handed a map and that's when I began to realize that the building I was standing in barely scratched the surface on the size of this resort property. I was given a room in Building 1 — which was located by one of the dog areas and not too far from one of the pools.

    A hand holding a brochure with a map of Omni Resort&#x27;s layout, including various facilities and areas
    Lara Parker

    I looked it up, and Omni Rancho Las Palmas boasts 444 rooms and 22 luxury suites. Genuinely, this place was huge!

    The room I stayed in with my dog and my partner for the three nights was one of their "traditional rooms," which, according to their website, start at around $309/night with an additional $40 resort charge.

    Hotel room interiors with one king bed, prices listed, and a search button for bookings, indicating options for travelers
    Omni Rancho Las Palmas / Via omnihotels.com

    So a 3-night stay at around $310/night with a $40 resort charge would average around $1,050 this time of year. And if you're like me and love traveling with your pooch, Omni Ranchos Las Palmas is dog-friendly! However, it does come with an added pet fee of $150, as mentioned before.

    As for the $40 added resort fee, it did not include parking, which was an additional $20/day. This isn't New York City, so I have to assume that most people traveling to the desert do so in a car. Because of that, and because of the massive size of the parking lot (see below!) I am not sure why parking wouldn't be included. That was a negative for me, personally.

    Woman walking a dog on a street lined with palm trees at dusk
    Lara Parker

    The room itself was quite nice and decently spacious. I thought it was quite lovely, even if I wouldn't have chosen this carpet myself. My room was on the 2nd floor of Building #1, and I was thrilled to see it had a balcony. According to Omni's website, each room at the resort has a balcony or patio.

    Hotel room with a bed, desk, and balcony access, illustrating lodging in a travel article
    Lara Parker

    I will say the pillows left a lot for me to desire. I was happy I had ended up bringing one of my own pillows because these pillows were the type of hotel pillows that immediately sunk into flatness as soon as your head laid upon them, but the bed itself was pretty comfortable. 

    Before I even inspected the rest of the room, I made my way out to the balcony and discovered that our view was better than I imagined. I thought maybe it would look out over a parking lot or perhaps into another building. Instead, it peered over golf courses and the pond on the property with palm trees galore. Because of the pond and plants around the property, I saw ducks and geese daily and even saw ducklings waddling around the grass which I loved.

    Lara Parker

    While I can't speak to every single view of the 400+ rooms on the property, most of the rooms I saw had a view like this or into a nice lawn. So while I can't promise that everyone staying at Omni Rancho Las Palmas will enjoy their view as much as I did, not many rooms actually peered into a parking lot as I first assumed.

    After pulling myself away from the balcony, I was even more thrilled to discover that the closet in our room housed two bathrobes. If there's one thing about me, I love a hotel bathrobe.

    White bathrobe with &quot;Omni&quot; brand logo hanging on a door, possibly from a hotel room
    Lara Parker

    Although this wasn't the normal cotton/waffle robe combo I love most from hotel rooms, it was still nice to use, and use it I did!

    Here's another shot of our room — Room #126 in Building 1 — showing the little seating area, which included a loveseat, coffee table, desk, and desk chair.

    Hotel room interior with a sofa, armchair, and bed, leading to a balcony
    Lara Parker

    Also, for what it's worth, there was an on-site gym for guests to use as well. However, I did not use this as I was too busy lounging at the pool. But it exists!

    And here's the other side of the room, which boasted a little mini-bar with a refrigerator, coffee maker, and a pretty large closet next to it. It also featured a door leading to the room next to ours. I know this is a feature of many resorts and hotels around the country, and while it would make sense if I were traveling with another party, I don't love the door when you don't know who is staying next to you. It was fine, though!

    Hotel room with a bed, nightstand, lamp, and visible bathroom area
    Lara Parker

    Also, since we had let Omni Ranchos Las Palmas know we would be bringing our dog Pepper with us, we found a little chew toy and poop bag holder on the TV stand. It's the little things.

    A pack of socks next to a white travel-sized toiletry bottle on a table, both branded by Omni Hotels &amp;amp; Resorts
    Lara Parker

    TBH, it's a personal pet peeve of mine when a resort/hotel says they're "pet-friendly" but then charges a pretty steep pet fee. I was thrilled to be able to bring my dog with me, but in my opinion, if a resort at this price point is pet-friendly, it should be included in the upfront fee. For $150, we were given a little poop bag and a cute toy, but there were only a couple of small designated areas where you were supposed to walk your dog. It's okay if a resort does not choose to allow dogs — I understand there are health and cleaning risks, no doubt — but if you want to lean into the premise of being pet-friendly, I think it should be more than two grassy areas. 

    Now for the bathroom — I'm a bath girlie and love a large bathtub. So I wasn't thrilled that this resort room didn't have a jacuzzi tub in which I could soak my worries away. But the shower's water pressure was surprisingly strong, and the bathroom had two mirrors. One for the main sink and another one for makeup purposes.

    Hotel bathroom with a vanity area, shower stall, and reflective mirror. No people present
    Lara Parker

    Also, it feels worth mentioning that our bathroom had automatic lights, so anytime you stepped into the bathroom, the lights would turn on. While this was helpful at times, at night, it bothered me just a bit because I'm someone with pelvic floor issues who pees at least 3-4 times a night, and every time I did, it blinded me and took a while to turn back off. There also might be a way to turn this feature off, but I didn't find it. 

    Here's the other mirror with a little seating area and vanity. I used it for makeup and sunscreen application.

    Person in a cozy sweater taking a mirror selfie in a hotel room
    Lara Parker

    Also, for anyone who hates a bathroom sliding door, this was the bathroom door. But the bathroom did have a fan, so do with this information what you will.

    Brown door with horizontal slats, part of a building&#x27;s interior architecture
    Lara Parker

    After getting checked in, I walked around the Omni Rancho Las Palmas grounds to explore a bit. The entire resort is located next to the Rancho Mirage Country Club, and there is *seemingly* a golf course that goes directly through the resort grounds, with signs directing you to avoid walking on the course/golf cart paths. However, it took me until day 3 to realize that I never saw anyone on these courses throughout my stay. Maybe the golf course in the middle of the campus is for show, or maybe it was simply temporarily closed.

    Sign warning not to walk on grass, geese by a pond, palm trees, and golf course backdrop
    Lara Parker

    The grounds are beautiful, though, and well-maintained. As I've mentioned, they are also BIG. I did a sort of loop around the golf course and then back towards the front of campus where my room's building was located, which was at least a 10-15 min walk, and I didn't even make it to the tennis courts (the resort boasts 18 tennis courts and 8 pickleball courts).

    Lara Parker

    Beautiful flowers are everywhere, which I enjoyed despite constantly thinking about how much water this resort must be using for the golf course and landscaping alone!

    Brightly blooming flowers in a planter with palm trees and a clear sky in the background, suggesting a sunny travel destination
    Lara Parker

    This was the little pond and lawn area outside of my room's building.

    Palm trees reflected in a tranquil pond at a sunny resort location
    Lara Parker

    Now, for the pools! Omni Ranchos Las Palmas has three pools and a "Splashtopia Water Park." The Conchilla Valley Pool, The Azure Pool (which is adults only!), and the Spa Pool (which I believe is reserved solely for anyone visiting the spa.) I'm going to be honest with you guys; I spent most of my time at Omni Ranchos Las Palmas sitting poolside at the Azure Pool because it was closest to my room and also freaking lovely!

    Lara Parker

    When I checked into the resort, I was given bracelets for pool entry and two cards to get towels. But...I never once used these. No one ever asked me to see my bracelet or to present a card to get a towel. I am guessing this is in place for the height of Coachella season or in the middle of summer when the pools are more crowded, but I just walked right in and grabbed as many towels as I wanted.

    Two blue cards on a surface with text about towel exchange policy at Omni Resorts, accompanied by two teal wristbands
    Lara Parker

    Like my experience at Parker Palm Springs a couple of years ago, this pool also had a server ready to take drink orders and provide free ice water. And like, obviously since I was on vacation, I decided to partake in ordering some drinks poolside. I ordered a pina colada (delicious) and an espresso martini once made with vodka and once made with tequila. In case anyone is wondering, I prefer the tequila version and highly recommend if you 1) drink alcohol and 2) like coffee!

    Lara Parker

    Each cocktail ranged around ~$17-$20, and I ended up ordering four total over my 3-day stay, which cost me about $115 (with tip!).

    A drink design chart with names and illustrations of various cocktails
    Lara Parker

    While I didn't visit the other pool during the day, I did make my way over there at night and it was huge. It probably had double the amount of pool chairs as the one I spent most of my time at, and the pool itself was gigantic. I can't say for sure, but the water *seemed* like saltwater, which is my favorite type of pool water.

    Lara Parker

    There was no reason I didn't visit this pool other than it was simply a farther walk from my room than the Azure Pool, it was supposedly the "family" pool and I am not part of a family, and the Azure Pool was so nice and never crowded that I simply could not find the energy to leave it. In fact, I had made tennis court reservations during one of the afternoons of my stay, but by the time my 3 p.m. reservation rolled around, I was 2 espresso martinis deep and sleeping in the sun. I am sorry. I failed you.

    The water in the pool didn't feel heated during the day, and I personally preferred that because the desert gets hot! But I made friends with a couple of businessmen who were in town at the resort for a conference, and they were wary of the water for being "too cold," which I thought was so funny. They were from Texas and said they kept their own pools around 80 degrees! We guessed that the pool water at Omni Rancho was around 74, and to me, it was perfect!

    Person lounging on a poolside chair with palm trees in the background, indicative of a sunny vacation spot
    Lara Parker

    There were several conferences at the hotel throughout the week we were there. 

    Also, it feels worth mentioning that the larger pool (The Conchilla Valley Pool) did have a hot tub, which I happily used during night two!

    Nighttime setting of an outdoor hot tub with steam, surrounded by reclining chairs and pool umbrellas
    Lara Parker

    Now, for the spa! On my 2nd full day at the resort, I went to the Las Palmas spa for a facial. I am not necessarily a spa person — not because I don't want to be, but simply because any extra money I have goes to other things. I rarely find the ability to treat myself to a full spa experience, but I completely understand why people do. I mean, it's luxury?

    Lara Parker

    I was booked in for a facial on this day at 11:45 am — but before I went in for the facial, I got to explore the spa a bit. I had no idea it was so large! I have to assume that many people in the area visit just the spa without staying at the resort. The spa features a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and multiple treatment rooms for facials and massages, to name a few. It also has a private spa pool which you can lounge at all day if you have a treatment booked.

    Lara Parker

    The spa even had its own private balcony where patrons could lounge before or after treatments and refreshments galore. I took a picture of this watermelon electrolyte water because I drank three glasses of it, so it felt like I should commemorate it.

    Lara Parker

    Here's a shot of the sauna, which, as you can see, was empty on the day I visited. And a shot of the bathroom amenities, because everyone wants to know what kind of free products they have in a spa bathroom, duh.

    Lara Parker

    After my impromptu tour, it was time for my facial. Las Palmas Spa was gracious enough to offer a comped facial for me, and since I am not a well-versed spa person, I wasn't entirely sure what to go with, so we decided on a 60-minute Hydrafacial. Here was my room setup:

    Massage table in a room with a computer setup and dim lighting, suggesting high-tech spa services for travelers
    Lara Parker

    I've gotten facials before, though never a "Hydrafacial" specifically. I was expecting maybe $150 or so, but when I looked up the prices online, I was shocked to see that it would have been $265 on the Thursday morning I visited.

    Spa menu listing various Hydrafacial services with prices and available days
    Omni Ranchos Las Palmas / Via omnihotels.com

    Also charging extra just because it's a Friday was funny to me, IDK.

    Here's my face before my 60-minute Hydrafacial for good measure!

    Woman in a spa robe smiling at the camera, likely enjoying a relaxing experience at a travel destination spa
    Lara Parker

    And here's my face after. I doubt any facial provides the drastic results I dreamt of — make me look 25 again, please? But I was very happy with my skin after. I felt that it looked refreshed, moisturized, and, dare I say, it was, perhaps even glowing.

    Woman with headband lying down, receiving a spa facial treatment, relaxing
    Lara Parker

    In the future, would I pay $265 for this facial? I actually would because that would mean I would get access to the private pool at Las Palmas Spa and could drink at least 5 more glasses of that watermelon drink. When I think about the facial getting me access to the spa itself, it's worth it. If it was just the facial and I had to leave afterward, the price would feel too steep to splurge regularly.

    Now, for the onsite food options. Omni Rancho Las Palmas actually has six different options for eating within the resort itself; a restaurant called bluEmber, Palms Cafe, Conchilla Valley Pool Bar & Grill, Splash Grill, R Bar, and something called Between The 9s At The Club snack bar and lounge. During my stay, I went to Palms Cafe once just for coffee (it was fine, but I preferred driving to Café La Jefa in Palm Springs) and bluEmber restaurant for dinner. Here's the menu for bluEmber below.

    Menu of a restaurant with various dinner options, including appetizers, salads, steaks, and sides. Prices listed alongside each item
    Lara Parker

    As you can see, for mains the prices ranged between $20-$39. 

    We went to bluEmber on our last night at the resort and sat outside. Here's what our table looked like; it was really lovely.

    Outdoor dining table set with notebooks, overlooking a pond with palm trees in the background
    Lara Parker

    I ordered a glass of Rosé, and my boyfriend ordered a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon—glasses of wine cost around $12-$20. My glass of Rosé cost $12, and the Cab was $17. Both were delicious and tasted exactly as wine should.

    Lara Parker

    Now for the food! We decided to try as much of the menu as we could. We started with caesar salad ($13) and warm three-cheese bread twists ($7). Honestly I could have eaten just this combo and been happy, but why stop here?

    Lara Parker

    Then we ordered Marlyland-style crab cakes with old bay remoulade and chili oil (on the right), which cost $22, and grilled ahi tuna with basil jasmine rice (on the left) for $36. I will say the crab cake was so good. But the ahi tuna wasn't my favorite. At $36, I would skip ordering that and get double crab cake next time instead.

    Lara Parker

    And for the final pieces of our meal: pan-seared salmon with sauteed beets and tunisian chimichurri ($35) was my favorite main and then of course we also had to try the truffle parmesan fries ($12) for the full experience. The fries were so good. Honestly, I'm a simple girl, and would have been happy with just the fries, ceaser and wine, but I can't deny that the crab cake and pan-seared salmon were delectable.

    Lara Parker

    By this point in the meal, I was slightly wine-tipsy and only thinking of watching Shark Tank in bed while donning a hotel robe, so I didn't grab a picture of a dessert menu or clock the price, but I will say: the coconut creme cake was freaking amazing and I would order it again. In fact, next time I would order at least two slices! Maybe even three.

    Hand holding a container with a dessert of strawberries topped with shredded coconut
    Lara Parker

    After dinner at bluEmber, we walked the short walk back to our room and, as promised, I donned the hotel robe to enjoy TV in bed and let myself be sad that the next morning would mean it was time to check out of Omni Ranchos Las Palmas.

    Person in a white robe taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror
    Lara Parker

    During my 3-night stay, I found myself growing more enamored by the place as time went on. When I arrived on day one I was sure I would feel out of place for the week in a golf-centric resort as someone who does not regularly stay at resorts or understand what a birdie is.

    Person in a full-length dress standing in an empty parking lot with palm trees and sunset in the background
    Lara Parker

    The clientele we saw throughout the week definitely skewed older and had more of a golf resort vibe. Everyone else was there for a business conference, so it was like me in my bikini, drinking espresso martinis on a Tuesday while Bill and Jim ran around the resort campus in slacks. But I ended up making friends with more than one businessman, which made me realize that while I was busy worrying about being judged, I was the one judging. Classic, lol. 

    But by day 4, and the end of my stay, I did not want to leave. The Omni Rancho Las Palmas grounds are like a little slice of heaven. Even if the thought of how much water they must use to maintain the beautiful grounds almost constantly stressed me out, I would jump at the opportunity to walk around these peaceful grounds again someday. And I would begrudgingly pay the $150 pet fee, too.

    Dog on a balcony overlooking a golf course with palm trees and a person in the distance
    Lara Parker