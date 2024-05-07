This 4-Star Resort In The Palm Springs Area Costs $300+/Night, And Here's What It's Actually Like To Stay There

After getting checked in, I walked around the Omni Rancho Las Palmas grounds to explore a bit. The entire resort is located next to the Rancho Mirage Country Club, and there is *seemingly* a golf course that goes directly through the resort grounds, with signs directing you to avoid walking on the course/golf cart paths. However, it took me until day 3 to realize that I never saw anyone on these courses throughout my stay. Maybe the golf course in the middle of the campus is for show, or maybe it was simply temporarily closed.