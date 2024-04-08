Ronan Farrow Joked About Who His Father Could Be In A New Episode Of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Journalism's hottie Ronan Farrow joked about his paternity in the semifinals of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now, Woody Allen is the father listed on Ronan's birth certificate (for obvious reasons, they are now estranged). However, there have been some suspicions that Frank Sinatra is actually Ronan's father and that he was conceived during an affair between Sinatra and Ronan's mother, Mia Farrow.

It's worth noting that the rumors are something that Sinatra's friend Tony Oppedisano has disputed.

When asked in 2013 if Sinatra could be Ronan's father, Mia replied, "Possibly." In response, Ronan tweeted, "Listen, we're all *possibly* Frank Sinatra's son."

Ol' Blue Eyes, eh...

Fast-forward to this weekend, and Ru welcomed back Ronan as a guest judge on the reality show's semifinals.

"Ru, it is the semifinals!" Ronan replied. "I haven't been this nervous since I took a paternity test."

It's safe to say that the discourse™ was back in full swing:

Ronan, if you see this, please take it as a compliment.

You are my hero.