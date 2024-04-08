Ronan Farrow Joked About Who His Father Could Be In A New Episode Of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Now, Woody Allen is the father listed on Ronan's birth certificate (for obvious reasons, they are now estranged). However, there have been some suspicions that Frank Sinatra is actually Ronan's father and that he was conceived during an affair between Sinatra and Ronan's mother, Mia Farrow.
Fast-forward to this weekend, and Ru welcomed back Ronan as a guest judge on the reality show's semifinals.
"Ru, it is the semifinals!" Ronan replied. "I haven't been this nervous since I took a paternity test."
Ronan, if you see this, please take it as a compliment.
You are my hero.