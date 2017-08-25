90,000 Australians Joined The Electoral Roll For The Same-Sex Marriage Survey

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A rush of new enrolments for Australia's same-sex marriage postal survey has seen the electoral roll grow to more than 16 million — the largest roll since federation.



Since the survey was announced on August 8, the Australian Electoral Commission has added more than 90,000 new voters to the roll.

It has processed 765,000 enrolment transactions — including the new voters, address updates and other changes of detail — and has 165,000 yet to go, meaning the number of new voters could still rise.

"An estimated 95% of eligible Australians were enrolled at the 2016 federal election, increasing marginally to 95.3% at 31 July," said electoral commissioner Tom Rogers.



"We expect this to reach a record high once processing has been completed."

Posts asking people to enrol with the AEC link from actress Margot Robbie, singer Troye Sivan, and meme page The Simpsons Against The Liberals generated the most interactions on social media, according to an analysis by BuzzFeed News.

The AEC will provide final enrolment figures next week.

