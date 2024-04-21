Troye Sivan Is Showing Off His "Bottomless (And Baseless) Bowl," And People Have A Few Concerns

"Boy, that's a hoop."

Troye Sivan has a new "bottomless" bowl, and the internet has follow-up questions.

On Thursday, the "Rush" singer posted on Instagram showing off the extremely unconventional $610 bowl.

"Bottomless (baseless) and beautiful!" Troye wrote. "Very excited to show you all @tsulangeyor's newest homeware — the bowl."

The bowl, a collaboration with Australian artist and industrial designer Joel Adler, is available in two sizes. One size is big enough to hold personal belongings like a wallet, headphones, key, etc. The other size is larger and meant for items like fruits and vegetables.

The image shows an Instagram story by joel_adler_studio promoting tsulangyeoi’s small bowl, with decorative elements and a website link
The smaller bowl is priced at $167.

"I've been living w mine for a few months and it's genuinely my favourite thing," he added.

The bottomless, hand-cast recycled brass bowl comes from TSU LANGE YOR, which, according to the website, is an "independent reflection of SELF++SANCTUARY++HERITAGE from two brothers in Carlton, Australia."

Gold-colored oval frame on a textured surface without any artwork inside
Other items available for purchase include fragrances, aromatic candles, and oil burners.

I'm all for avant-garde design, but I feel like there are specifics you need to consider in a bowl — primarily the basin.

A "bottomless" bowl is quite hilarious, in my opinion. Last year, Troye famously declared on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast that even though he wrote a song about "bottoming" in sex, he is not "some crazy power bottom."

Troye Sivan and Emily Ratajkowski on &quot;High Low&quot;
"I think sometimes people are just surprised, maybe if they go on a date with me, and I'm like, 'Oh, by the way, I'm not a bottom,'" Troye said.

Closeup of Troye Sivan in an interview
So, much like the "One of Your Girls" singer — this bowl "is not a bottom."

Like myself, people were left perplexed and humored by the bowl — here's what they're saying:

"Boy thats a hoop," one person wrote.

Social media comment with a profile photo of a person gesturing, accompanied by text expressing amazement at a basketball hoop
Grindr poked fun at the "bottom allegations."

Social media comment from Grindr with text &quot;he&#x27;s beating the bottom allegations&quot;
Singer Carter James called it a "glory bowl."

Profile image of a person with a verification checkmark and text indicating a username, phrase &quot;glory bowl&quot;, likes, and days since posted
This person questioned the hefty price tag for a "bowl that doesn't even have a bottom."

Social media comment criticizing the price of a bottomless bowl
"A bottomless bowl?! Tops win again I fear," another person wrote.

Instagram comment by user &#x27;con.air&#x27; joking about a &quot;bottomless bowl&quot; with a notion that &quot;tops win again.&quot;
This person questioned the alleged legal requirements for bowl identification.

Instagram comment by user emforman13 questioning if a bowl is legally required to have a bottom, with over a thousand likes
"Girl what is this?" someone asked.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning, &quot;qnqxl girl what is this&quot; with 561 likes
Another person shamelessly said, "I thought it was a cockring until I swiped."

Text from a social media comment by user ryaninwardslopez, expressing surprise on realizing content after swiping
And finally, someone said, "This is real rich people shit omg."

Instagram comment by user &#x27;ellierwinstone&#x27; expressing astonishment at wealthy lifestyle
What do you think about the trendy bottomless bowl?

Let's talk about it in the comments.