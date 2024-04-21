On Thursday, the "Rush" singer posted on Instagram showing off the extremely unconventional $610 bowl.
"Bottomless (baseless) and beautiful!" Troye wrote. "Very excited to show you all @tsulangeyor's newest homeware — the bowl."
The bowl, a collaboration with Australian artist and industrial designer Joel Adler, is available in two sizes. One size is big enough to hold personal belongings like a wallet, headphones, key, etc. The other size is larger and meant for items like fruits and vegetables.
"I've been living w mine for a few months and it's genuinely my favourite thing," he added.
The bottomless, hand-cast recycled brass bowl comes from TSU LANGE YOR, which, according to the website, is an "independent reflection of SELF++SANCTUARY++HERITAGE from two brothers in Carlton, Australia."
I'm all for avant-garde design, but I feel like there are specifics you need to consider in a bowl — primarily the basin.
A "bottomless" bowl is quite hilarious, in my opinion. Last year, Troye famously declared on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast that even though he wrote a song about "bottoming" in sex, he is not "some crazy power bottom."
"I think sometimes people are just surprised, maybe if they go on a date with me, and I'm like, 'Oh, by the way, I'm not a bottom,'" Troye said.
So, much like the "One of Your Girls" singer — this bowl "is not a bottom."
Like myself, people were left perplexed and humored by the bowl — here's what they're saying:
"Boy thats a hoop," one person wrote.
Grindr poked fun at the "bottom allegations."
Singer Carter James called it a "glory bowl."
This person questioned the hefty price tag for a "bowl that doesn't even have a bottom."
"A bottomless bowl?! Tops win again I fear," another person wrote.
This person questioned the alleged legal requirements for bowl identification.
"Girl what is this?" someone asked.
Another person shamelessly said, "I thought it was a cockring until I swiped."
And finally, someone said, "This is real rich people shit omg."
What do you think about the trendy bottomless bowl?
Let's talk about it in the comments.