Dascha Polanco's Daughter Is On "Orange Is The New Black" And They're Basically Twins

In Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black, fans gain some more insight into the relationship between Daya (Dascha Polanco) and her mom, Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez), thanks to Episode 8, "Tied to the Tracks."
The episode features Daya at 14 years old...
When she makes a move on a guy that her friend likes because of advice that her mom gives her.
Well, it turns out that Young Daya is portrayed by Polanco's real-life daughter, Dasany Kristal Gonzalez.
Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.