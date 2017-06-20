Sections

TVAndMovies

Dascha Polanco's Daughter Is On "Orange Is The New Black" And They're Basically Twins

The resemblance is uncanny. (WARNING: Spoilers ahead!)

Krystie Lee Yandoli
In Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black, fans gain some more insight into the relationship between Daya (Dascha Polanco) and her mom, Aleida (Elizabeth Rodriguez), thanks to Episode 8, "Tied to the Tracks."

Netflix

The episode features Daya at 14 years old...

Netflix

When she makes a move on a guy that her friend likes because of advice that her mom gives her.

Ultimately, it all backfires.
Netflix

Viewers have marveled at how Young Daya looks ~so much~ like Daya in present day.

#OITNB does a really great job of casting the younger version of the characters. Young Daya is spot on.
#Wholesome Anna @little__f0ot

#OITNB does a really great job of casting the younger version of the characters. Young Daya is spot on.

Whoever was in charge of the flashback casting for the new season of @OITNB deserves a raise. Young Daya and Freida are SPOT on. #OITNB 🍊
Nicole Raslan @yarnaesthetic

Whoever was in charge of the flashback casting for the new season of @OITNB deserves a raise. Young Daya and Freida are SPOT on. #OITNB 🍊

They casted the perfect Young Daya #OITNB
Your Step Mom 👑 @KaseCakes

They casted the perfect Young Daya #OITNB

Because they look SO. MUCH. ALIKE.

Netflix

Notice the similarities?

Netflix

Well, it turns out that Young Daya is portrayed by Polanco's real-life daughter, Dasany Kristal Gonzalez.

I was trying to figure out how they got such a perfect match to play young Daya on OITNB, come to find out it's Das… https://t.co/O6UJ0K4j3v
KING KAYA 👑 @_iamkaya

I was trying to figure out how they got such a perfect match to play young Daya on OITNB, come to find out it's Das… https://t.co/O6UJ0K4j3v

And the two of them are practically twins.

So cute, they're legit twins!
KING KAYA 👑 @_iamkaya

So cute, they're legit twins!

I mean, come on.

Netflix
Netflix

The resemblance is uncanny!

Netflix
Netflix

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Netflix
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

