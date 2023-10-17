8.

"Today it's assumed that an English major is worthless. After being pre-med for a while, I shifted to English, then got a master's in Human Relations. Imagine that. When I went to my first wife's father for permission to marry her, he rejected me saying that I could never support her. Surprise! Mostly people with STEM degrees don't know how to write. I spent 30 years writing for the US Congress about biomedical research for the National Institutes of Health and expanded to a tour with the US Senate."