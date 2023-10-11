  • Add Yours badge

What's A "Hidden Gem" College Major That Can Set You Up For A Lucrative Career?

According to Forbes, American high schoolers who graduated in 2023 were most interested in studying business, medicine, psychology, biology, or nursing in college.

While all of these are great fields to get into, there are reportedly more than 1,800 options when it comes to your undergraduate major. Getting a degree that makes others ask, "What is that?" can sometimes help you get into a surprisingly great career.

For example, maybe you studied a niche science, and now you're highly paid for your very important research.

Or perhaps you majored in the history of a specific ancient culture, and now you're consulting on a TV show set during that time period.

Or maybe you were in a newfangled program that isn't offered at most schools, so now you're ahead of the competition in a growing field.

So, if you had an underrated college major that set you up for a great career, tell us about it! How'd you get into the program? What kind of classes did you take? What are you doing now, and how long did it take to get your current job? Share your experience in the comments for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!