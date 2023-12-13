14 TV Shows That Were Canceled On Such Terrible Cliffhangers, They Deserve A Reboot ASAP

Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community, "What canceled TV show's cliffhanger ending bothers you so much that you wish the series would get a reboot?"
Here are 14 of their top answers:
1. "I don't want, I NEED Netflix to bring back Julie and the Phantoms. They left it in that cliffhanger [when the boys didn't cross over and Caleb possessed Nick], and we didn't get a Juke kiss!"
"If they don't bring it back, I will not forgive them, 'cause it lasted as long as the Brazilian original one, and it did ten times better. They really should bring it back."
2. "Santa Clarita Diet [which ended with a zombie spider crawling into Joel's brain and Sheila biting him to try to save him]. I'm still pissed off."
3. "Kindred! How can you stop there, with Kevin stuck in the past like that [and Olivia returning to the present]?"
"Yes, there's the book, but the series was different, and it's so weak that they left it there!"
4. "The one that bothers me so much is iCarly because Paramount+ decided to end it before we get to finally see and hear what happened with their mom."
"Just because we got Creddie, which makes me happy, but we need answers about their mom, too. They did everyone wrong by ending it."
5. "Moesha. We'll never know what happened to her brother Myles [who was kidnapped by a friend of Dorian] or which roommate was pregnant."
6. "1899 on Netflix. That show was so incredible, such a diverse and multicultural cast and production team. The story was unique and so planned out. I know they planned a second season, so they ended the first not fully resolving the plot. But that last scene [when Maura breaks out of the simulation and wakes up in reality] opened up the story for a whole other chapter we will never get to see..."
"So disappointing when they announced there would be no second season."
"Totally agree! That was one of the most captivating and original shows I had seen in a long time. And that ending scene in space was completely genius IMO and made me so excited for a second season. I’m so disappointed it got cancelled."
7. "Girl From Nowhere. I need to know if Nanno [who was stabbed] is fine, and what's gonna happen with that [wild] villain Yuri?"
8. "A League of Their Own! Carson's husband showed up at the end [to surprise her, but he accidentally saw her kiss Greta goodbye], and we have no idea what happened next."
9. "As a kid, I was so disappointed when My Babysitter's a Vampire was cancelled after the last episode ended with an explosion and no explanation for what happened to half of the characters."
10. "I'm old, so I have to throw it back to My So-Called Life. I'm still wondering if Angela finally gave Brian a chance [after finding out he helped write the love letter that Jordan gave her]."
11. "I wish Derry Girls kept on going! Did Erin and James get together!??!"
12. "Stargate Universe. They literally had so many new worlds to explore and so much material to play with. There was enough lore to keep loyal viewers happy but plenty of novel ideas to introduce to draw in new watchers."
"Basically, I'm still grumpy about the cliffhanger ending [when the Destiny failed and Eli stayed behind to try to fix things] and will be until the end of time."
13. "The Royals ended with Willow marrying Robert because she loves him instead of exposing him in front of the world during her vows like she promised his family she'd do."
14. And finally: "The Mick! The daughter has something terrible happen to her [Sabrina gets electrocuted], and then the show just ENDS!!"
What, in your opinion, was the worst cliffhanger a TV series has ever ended on? What happened on the last episode, and why did it make you so upset? Share your answers in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.