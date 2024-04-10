Nicola is widely known for her role as Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown on the popular historical romance series Bridgerton. Penelope is the youngest Featherington daughter.
Nicola's character was between the ages of 17 and 18 when Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in 2020. The show is entering its third season and will focus on Penelope. It's set to release this May.
Fans may also recognize Nicola from the raunchy, coming-of-age British series Derry Girls (2018), where she plays 15-year-old Clare Devlin, also known as the voice of reason in her friend group.
Nicola's currently gearing up to play a slightly more mature role in Big Mood, a millennial drama-comedy set to be released on Tubi later this month. She portrays a woman named Maggie learning to navigate life — as a soon-to-be 30-year-old — with her best friend while also managing her bipolar disorder.
Well, what if I told you none of those characters were in Nicola's real age range. While she is a millennial, the Irish actor is actually 37.
With these new projects on everyone's radar, including a British comedy called Seize Them! she stars in alongside Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) and Lolly Adefope (Shrill) which was released in early April, and a fabulous cover shoot she did with Harper's Bazaar UK, no wonder fans were curious to learn more about Nicola.
But let's just say people were a little shocked to learn that the person who often plays a teen on screen is actually closer to her 40s:
And it seems this "discovery" has been happening for a few years now:
Bravo to Nicola and her age-defying performances that kept people talking for years and will continue to do so for years to come!
Be sure to catch Nicola in Season 3 of Bridgerton when it hits Netflix in two parts on May 16 and June 13. You can also watch her in Big Mood on Tubi on April 19.