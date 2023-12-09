Hollywood has a really bad habit of ending a really good season of TV on a cliffhanger...only to turn around and cancel the whole show.
For example, The Wilds ended with the girls and the boys from the separate experiments FINALLY being brought together, but they were left on a new island, and we'll never know if they make it home.
And I can't believe that the iCarly reboot on Paramount+ finally came close to the age-old question — where is Carly's mom? — only to get canceled before we got to see her face.
And Young and Hungry ending before we get to hear Josh's response to Gabi's proposal is my Roman Empire.
What canceled TV show's cliffhanger ending bothers you so much that you wish the series would get a reboot? What happened in the cliffhanger, and how would you hope for the new season to resolve it? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!