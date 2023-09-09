In a since-deleted tweet, Taylor said, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."



Nicki replied, "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this." She also clarified that she wasn't talking about Taylor.

Attempting to smooth things over, Taylor posted, "@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on."

Then, however, Nicki retweeted a fan who wrote, "@taylorswift13 stop using 'support all girls' as an excuse to not be critical of racist media that benefits and glorifies you."

Finally, Taylor tweeted, "I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood, then misspoke. I'm sorry, Nicki."

Nicki said, "That means so much Taylor, thank you."