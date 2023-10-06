During a discussion about some colleges that were banning offensive Halloween costumes, she said, "I have to give you a fair warning, I'm a little fired up about Halloween costumes this morning. I mean, truly, political correctness has gone amok. There are strict rules on what you may and may not wear by someone who thinks is the boss of you."



Later in the episode, she said, "What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a Black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was OK just as long as you were dressing as a character."

Her guests, Melissa Rivers, Jacob Soboroff, and Jenna Bush Hager, voiced their disagreement with her comments.

Megyn later apologized in an internal email, writing, "One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions. Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views. ... This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion."



The next day, she apologized to viewers on air, saying, "I want to begin with two words: I'm sorry. ... I learned that given the history of blackface being used in awful ways in this country, it is not OK for that to be part of any costume, Halloween or otherwise. I have never been a PC kind of person, but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too."

The show was canceled by the end of the week.