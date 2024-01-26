"I went to a hotel conference room in Midtown, and there were a bunch of muscle guys/frat boys who said 'dude' a lot...and me (who's NOT a muscle guy/frat boy).

I filled out a 100-question survey and then taped an interview with the producers who 'loved my energy.' I unexpectedly got selected and was sent a contract and a plane ticket to LA. I informed them that I couldn’t do the show because I had just been promoted and couldn’t leave town for a month to shoot.

They then told me that they could guarantee that I could leave any time I wanted and that they wouldn’t make me look stupid when they edited my exit. I never did the show."

—rmccombs



