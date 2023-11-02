Some celebrities are good at coming across as relatable or at least in tune with the world outside their Hollywood bubble. Others, however, sometimes come across as out-of-touch.
For example, in 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow told the Wall Street Journal, "I went to do a yoga class in LA recently, and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?' And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, 'You have this job because I've done yoga before.'"
Or there's that infamous "Imagine" cover that Gal Gadot and some of her famous friends put together during early pandemic lockdowns in 2020.
Or, of course, there's the time that Kim Kardashian shared her "advice for women in business" with Variety and said, "Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."
What's an out-of-touch celeb quote or moment that sticks out to you? What was your reaction the first time you heard or saw it? Share your answers in the comments!