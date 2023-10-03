In his 2022 book Directed by James Burrows, series co-creator James Burrows wrote, "That was it. He insulted Rhea, which meant he insulted all of us. He crossed the family... Jay was fired unceremoniously. Since he was no longer on the show, Eddie [Lebec, his character] also had to go. In our world, you don't wind up sleeping with the fishes; you die a violent yet comedic death."

However, Thomas previously denied this version of events. In 2012, he told GQ, "I'm doing Cheers, having the greatest time of my life, and one day I get a phone call from Jimmy [Burrows]. I knew they were deciding [about] whether to add me or Bebe [Neuwirth] to the cast full-time, and I thought he was calling with good news. He said, like in a movie, 'Are you sitting down?' And he goes, 'Look, we're not going to have you back on the show. And it has nothing to do with Rhea.' ...[Listeners on the radio show] would go, 'What's it like to kiss Carla?' Not Rhea — they were talking about Carla. And my joke [was] that I got combat's pay to kiss her."