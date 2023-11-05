Skip To Content
    16 Gross, Uncomfy, And Inappropriate Celeb Interview Moments From The Last 10 Years

    When Quvenzhané Wallis was 11, a reporter interviewing her inside a toy store asked, "Had you watched Annie as a little girl?" She said, "I'm still a little girl!" He replied, "Well, you seem so grown up to me!"

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are a lot of shockingly inappropriate, rude, or invasive celebrity interview questions from decades past. We may like to think we've grown past that as a society, but unfortunately, there are still plenty of moments like this in recent history.

    Here are 16 rude and inappropriate celeb interview moments from the last 10 years:

    1. When Olivia Rodrigo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2023, the host pointed out a hardly noticeable chip in her tooth that she didn't realize was there before, giving her a new insecurity.

    &quot;New insecurity unlocked&quot;
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full video below, with this part starting at the 8:10 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    2. At the 2015 Grammys, an Entertainment Tonight reporter insisted that Taylor Swift would be getting "lots of men" that night.

    &quot;I&#x27;m not gonna walk home with any men tonight.&quot;
    Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the :20 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

    3. When British GQ interviewed One Direction in 2013, they asked Harry Styles, "Do you know how many people you've slept with?" After he said yes, they kept pressing for the exact number, asking, "Can you give me a rough, ballpark figure? Say 'yes' or 'no.' Less than 100? Lower than 50?"

    Harry Styles onstage
    Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

    After a few questions in that direction, Harry said, "I'm not doing this! You're cornering me!"

    GQ said, "Come on, you're a rock star. OK, less than 10."

    Harry replied, "Yes. Two people. I've only ever had sex with two people."

    Then the interviewer said, "I don't believe you."

    4. At the 2013 Oscars, an AP red carpet interviewer reportedly refused to try to pronounce 9-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis's name and told her, "I'm just going to call you Annie." She replied, "My name is not Annie. It's Quvenzhané."

    Quvenzhané Wallis
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

    5. In 2014, ABC News interviewed 11-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis in a toy store, yet asked a question that insinuated she was no longer a child.

    &quot;Well, I&#x27;m still a little girl.&quot;
    ABC News / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full interview, with this part starting at the 1:35 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    ABC News / Via youtube.com

    6. When Nick Jonas appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014, she asked him about the purity ring he wore the last time he visited the show.

    &quot;Am I still a virgin? No.&quot;
    Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full broadcast, with this part starting at the 23:12 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

    7. Then, in 2018, Wendy Williams told 18-year-old Marcus Scribner that she didn't "want him to date," then asked about his sex life.

    &quot;Wendy trying to hit me with the difficult questions!&quot;
    Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

    Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 6:35 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

    8. Backstage at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a TMZ reporter asked multiple models what they were looking forward to eating after the show. Magdalena Frackowiak called them out on it.

    &quot;Ask more smart questions...&quot;
    TMZ / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full clip below, starting at the 1:25 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    TMZ / Via youtube.com

    9. At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Jamie Lee of The Pete Holmes Show had an infamously awkward red carpet exchange with Shailene Woodley.

    &quot;Then you should probably eat.&quot;
    TBS / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:40 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    TBS / Via youtube.com

    10. When BTS appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, she asked if they'd ever slept with their fans.

    &quot;No! No!&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtu.be

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 3:20 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    11. In 2014, Rolling Stone asked Lana Del Rey, "So, on a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you wish you were dead right now?"

    Lana Del Rey onstage
    Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images

    The reporter was referencing a recent interview where Lana told the Guardian, "I wish I was dead already."

    To Rolling Stone, she replied, "Ten being dead? You're funny! Today is a good day... Yeah, today I choose life."

    12. After Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress at the 2021 Oscars, a reporter asked her a strange question about Minari executive producer Brad Pitt, who'd presented her with the award.

    &quot;I didn&#x27;t smell him, I&#x27;m not a dog.&quot;
    Associated Press / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:25 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Associated Press / Via youtube.com

    13. In 2018, the Jim & Sam Show asked Dylan McDermott for details about his mother's death.

    &quot;I don&#x27;t really want to get into that now.&quot;
    Sirius XM / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full broadcast, with this part starting at the 31:50 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Sirius XM / Via youtube.com

    14. When Cameron Diaz appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2014, cohost Kyle Sandilands told her, "Let's hope [your onscreen daughter] misses out on the Drew Barrymore drug years, because those were a great thing to watch, but not so good to be in, I'd imagine."

    Cameron Diaz
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Spike TV / Via Getty

    Defending her best friend, Cameron replied, "I'm sure, Kyle, you've never been through a drug phase, have you? Or alcoholism or anything like that? Pretty clean…always did it right? Congratulations."

    Then, invoking Cameron's husband, Kyle said, "Hang on a second, but I'm friends with Benji [Madden]."

    Cameron replied, "We have to go now… Sorry, they're wrapping us up." Then the interview ended.

    15. In 2017, Ellen DeGeneres turned the fact that English is Sofía Vergara's second language into an entire game.

    &quot;I know English very well.&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:14 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

    16. And finally, Ariana Grande called out a sexist question during a 2016 radio interview with Power 106 FM.

    &quot;Is this what you think girls have trouble choosing between?&quot;
    Power 106 Los Angeles / Via youtube.com

    You can watch the full video below, with this part starting at the 16:38 mark:

    View this video on YouTube
    Power 106 Los Angeles / Via youtube.com