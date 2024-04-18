It seems like, most of the time, when you hear about a celebrity messing up on social media, it's something negative or scandalous. Sometimes, however, their online mishaps are just simple yet hilarious (and sometimes embarrassing!) mistakes.
Here are 16 times celebs accidentally made hilarious social media fails:
1. In 2020, Hozier accidentally posted a video of himself using the "Handsome Squidward" filter to his public Instagram story rather than his close friends story.
Here's the clip:
In a follow-up Instagram story post, he said, "I am so mortified. I'm not high. I just pressed the wrong button, and then my phone...my phone shat the bed. And then I couldn't delete it fast enough!"
2. In July 2022, Olivia Rodrigo wasn't following anyone on Instagram, so her fans quickly noticed when she suddenly started following her ex, Joshua Bassett. A year and a half later, she addressed the incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Here's the full clip, with this part at the 1:04 mark:
3. In 2023, Harry Styles posted then quickly deleted a picture of him wearing an old One Direction t-shirt at the gym from his Instagram story. He joked about it during a concert in Auckland, New Zealand a few days later (as captured in a fan's TikTok).
After a playful conversation with an audience about how they got tickets, he said, "I guess some of us have secrets! Maybe, like some people, you choose to keep it to yourself, and maybe one day you'll accidentally post it to your Instagram Story. Who knows!"
4. In 2019, Tom Holland posted an Instagram picture with his Spider-Man: Homecoming costars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya. When he tagged them, he accidentally tagged Zendaya on his own crotch.
Zendaya commented, "I'm assuming because you don't know how to work IG, that's the reason behind my name placement" with a string of laughing crying emojis.
Tom fixed it and edited the caption to say, "Thanks @zendaya for making me aware of my obvious blunder. 😂"
Then, he held up a letter from costar Mark Ruffalo. On the back — and visible to the camera! — it said, "CONFIDENTIAL. DO NOT SHARE."
Upon realizing his mistake, he quickly ended the stream.
Here's the full clip:
6. In 2021, KJ Apa accidentally posted a goofy video from his bubble bath to his public Instagram story rather than his close friends story.
Watch the clip below:
In a follow-up post, he acknowledged his mistake and said, "But I guess it's too late now."
7. In 2012, Susan Boyle promoted her new album on Twitter with the hashtag "Susanalbumparty." Some people made fun of the fact it could be misread as "Su's anal bum party," so it was swiftly changed to #SusanAlbumParty.
8. In a since-deleted 2016 sponsored Instagram post, Scott Disick seemingly accidentally copied and pasted not only the caption the sponsor wanted him to use, but also the instructions they gave him for what and when to post.
The original caption reportedly said, "Here you go, at 4 p.m. EST, write the below. Caption: Keeping up with the summer workout routine with my morning @booteauk."
The rest of the caption said, "So surreal...we're on the side of a taxi 😱🚖💛 Who's got their bottle of #LMWISHMAKER? Let us know what you think! Launch event tomorrow ☺️😊"
10. Also in 2016, Naomi Campbell accidentally included part of a message in her since-deleted sponsored Instagram post. The caption said, "Naomi, so nice to see you in good spirits!!! Could you put something like: Thanks to my friend @gary.aspden and all at Adidas — loving these Adidas 350 SPZL from the Adidas Spezial range. @adidasoriginals."
12. Mark Ruffalo did an Instagram Live from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in 2017. However, he didn't end the stream before going into the theater — and accidentally leaked the first 10 minutes of the movie from his pocket!
In 2018, he told Jimmy Kimmel Live, "When I knew...First, my phone was just blowing up. Like, I was getting these texts, and I was like, 'I hope my mom's okay.' But I was like, 'I can't check my phone in the middle of the theater. That's rude, especially in my own movie.' And then someone from Disney came up — a woman — and she poked me. And she said, 'Turn off your phone!' I said, 'What? What? What?' What? What?' 'Your phone is on! Turn off your phone!' And I was like, 'My phone's not on.'" Then, pretending to check his phone, he made a shocked face.
Watch him talk about the incident below, starting at the 2:05 mark:
13. In 2020, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds posted the same picture to Instagram. However, fans noticed something slightly off about Blake's version. In Ryan's post, she was barefoot.
But in Blake's post, she'd drawn shoes on herself.
14. In 2017, Dom Lever from Love Island posted a selfie to his Instagram story with the caption, "Train to myself." However, across social media, people quickly pointed out that there was someone sitting literally right behind him!
15. In 2014, Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay posed together to celebrate the release of Kris's cookbook. They posted similar pictures to their Instagrams, but fans quickly noticed that Kris had seemingly edited her appearance — as well as Gordon's.
For reference, this is what the picture looked like on Gordon's Instagram:
The tweet went viral, sparking Twitter users to celebrate "Ed Balls Day" every year for over a decade.