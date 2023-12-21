Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

14 Times Famous Women Called Out Famous Men On Talk Shows

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dakota Johnson didn't let the host get away with interrupting her. When he tried to butt in with a question, she said, "Aren't you supposed to let people talk on this show?"

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Usually, celebs and hosts keep their talk show interviews fairly lighthearted, but sometimes, there's something they need to address.

Here are 14 times famous women called out famous men on talk shows:

1. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor Swift called out her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for breaking up with her over the phone.

Taylor on &quot;Ellen&quot;
WAD Productions, Inc. / Via youtube.com

Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 3:05 mark:

View this video on YouTube
WAD Productions, Inc. / Via youtube.com

2. On The Graham Norton Show, John Cleese made a sexist joke, and fellow guest Taylor Swift quickly shut it down.

&quot;Oooh, we don&#x27;t wanna do that!&quot;
BBC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:47 mark:

View this video on YouTube
BBC / Via youtube.com

3. Similarly, Lily Tomlin walked out of The Dick Cavett Show after fellow guest Chad Everett made a sexist joke about his own wife.

&quot;I have to leave.&quot;
ABC / Via youtube.com

You can watch the entire video below, with this part starting at the 6:34 mark:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / Via youtube.com

4. After a viral video showed Bow Wow calling his ex-girlfriend Ciara a "bitch" and boasting about "having her 'first'" during a nightclub appearance, Wendy Williams called him out on The Wendy Williams Show. During her "Hot Topics" segment, she said, "Bow Wow, I am mad at you... What're you doing? Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?"

Closeup of Wendy Williams
Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

She continued, "It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man. We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a [bitch]. you were so wrong for that."

5. In retaliation, Bow Wow body-shamed Wendy Williams online. Seemingly responding on another episode of her show, she said, "Please refrain from your body shame. You don't have to like it, but someone does."

Closeup of Wendy Williams
Debmar-Mercury / Via youtube.com

6. When Kelly Clarkson covered "abcdefu" by Gayle on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she changed the lyrics to seemingly shade her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Closeup of Kelly Clarkson
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios / Via youtube.com

Watch the full video of her performance below:

View this video on YouTube
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios / Via youtube.com

7. During a game of "Stirring the Pot" on E! News, Sharon Osbourne revealed that the "rudest celebrity [she's] ever met" was Ashton Kutcher.

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne
E! News / Via youtube.com

Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:14 mark:

View this video on YouTube
E! News / Via youtube.com

8. When Cher finally appeared on Late Night with David Letterman after rejecting 81 invitations, she didn't hesitate to tell the host what she really thought of him.

&quot;An asshole.&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 4:15 mark:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtube.com

9. After David Letterman made a joke about Colombia, her home country, on the Late Show, Sofía Vergara turned it back around by playfully pointing out his irrelevancy there.

&quot;No, they don&#x27;t even know who you are over there.&quot;
CBS / Via youtube.com

Watch the full clip below:

View this video on YouTube
CBS / Via youtube.com

10. Dakota Johnson didn't let the host get away with interrupting her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When he tried to butt in with a question, she called him out with one of her own.

&quot;Aren&#x27;t you supposed to let people talk on this show?&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:11 mark:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtube.com

11. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host accidentally landed Billie Eilish in hot water with online commenters when he revealed she didn't know who Van Halen was. So, the next time she appeared on his show, she called him out on it.

Closeup of Billie Eilish
ABC / Via youtube.com

The full clip is below, with this part starting at the 8:05 mark:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / Via youtube.com

12. When Lorraine Kelly appeared on The Big Narstie Show, she revealed that, in her long career as a presenter, one of her worst guests was Kevin Spacey, who was allegedly terrible to the crew behind the scenes.

Closeups of Lorraine Kelly
Channel 4 / Via youtube.com

Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:06 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Channel 4 / Via youtube.com

13. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb revealed that the "least favorite" guest she and Kathie Lee Gifford ever had on Today was Frank Sinatra Jr.

Closeup of Hoda Kotb
Bravo / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:45 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Bravo / Via youtube.com

14. And finally, the day after their infamous interview with Frank Sinatra Jr., Kathie Lee Gifford told her Today audience that "in the 50 years [she's] been in this business...the worst interview ever" was with actor Craig T. Nelson back when she cohosted Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.

&quot;He never said a word to me and Regis!&quot;
NBC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:20 mark:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtube.com