14 Times Famous Women Called Out Famous Men On Talk Shows

4.

After a viral video showed Bow Wow calling his ex-girlfriend Ciara a "bitch" and boasting about "having her 'first'" during a nightclub appearance, Wendy Williams called him out on The Wendy Williams Show . During her "Hot Topics" segment, she said, "Bow Wow, I am mad at you... What're you doing? Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?"