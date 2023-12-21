Usually, celebs and hosts keep their talk show interviews fairly lighthearted, but sometimes, there's something they need to address.
Here are 14 times famous women called out famous men on talk shows:
1. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor Swift called out her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for breaking up with her over the phone.
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 3:05 mark:
2. On The Graham Norton Show, John Cleese made a sexist joke, and fellow guest Taylor Swift quickly shut it down.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:47 mark:
3. Similarly, Lily Tomlin walked out of The Dick Cavett Show after fellow guest Chad Everett made a sexist joke about his own wife.
You can watch the entire video below, with this part starting at the 6:34 mark:
4. After a viral video showed Bow Wow calling his ex-girlfriend Ciara a "bitch" and boasting about "having her 'first'" during a nightclub appearance, Wendy Williams called him out on The Wendy Williams Show. During her "Hot Topics" segment, she said, "Bow Wow, I am mad at you... What're you doing? Bow Wow, I'm not hating on you, but young man, so what?"
She continued, "It's very distasteful. We've all had somebody before we had you, man. We've all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a [bitch]. you were so wrong for that."