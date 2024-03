12.

Katey Sagal, the mother of actors/singers Sarah and Jackson White (and a nepo baby herself), told The List , "What I know about it is — because I also have children that are artists — it doesn't matter. Once you get in the door, which is definitely hard to get in, then you're on your own. It doesn't matter what your name is. It doesn't matter who your parents are. It doesn't matter. Your talent has to stand on its own, or it's not going to happen. It's such a hard industry to break into that if you have a connection, use it. And also, as a parent of kids that both do this, I would be the first one to say to them, 'Don't do this. You're not good enough. It's too hard. Go find something else.'"