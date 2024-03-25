She continued, "Sure, the temptation is probably great to suggest a 'child of' in a casting call, but if [they're] bad at [their] job, [they're] not going to stick around for long. And then, above all, [they] will be involved in bad projects. My daughter, I have seen her work for eight years. She is a hard worker like you rarely see. She works hard on her roles and her auditions. She did a lot of castings where she wasn't chosen, and she was unhappy about it, like the others. I truly believe that those who succeed are those who work hard and are talented, whatever their name is. My daughter is one of them."