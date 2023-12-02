Meg Ryan Addressed Comments About Her "Unrecognizable" Appearance

Meg Ryan addressed comments saying she looks "unrecognizable" now.
Meg has faced much speculation about her looks just this year, including at the May screening of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. At the time, fans noted that her face appeared puffier and questioned if she'd undergone plastic surgery.
Before that, she also faced rumors following her appearance at the 2016 Tony Awards, where some viewers noted that she looked "dramatically different."
Meg previously addressed the comments in 2015, telling PORTER magazine she had been trying to tune them out.
"There are more important conversations than how women look and how they are aging," she said. "I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into."
Meg also said it was silly to gossip. “There’s a lot of hatred in the world today; it’s so easy to judge. Imagine being a hater, how stupid! My women friends are not sitting around talking about … well, sometimes there are conversations like that, but the people I value talk about kids growing up, what kind of world they are going into, what we are eating, what we are breathing.”
And in a recent interview with Glamour, Meg said she still tunes out the comments even now.
“I can’t pay attention to it. I just can’t,” she shared. “It’s not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid.”
Though Meg didn't address the question of whether she'd ever undergone plastic surgery, she did say she's at a point now where she's embracing aging.
“As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at,” the 62-year-old said. “Aging is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.’”