Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Of "Nepo Baby" Criticism, And Why She Thinks The Term Is "Ugly"
“The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”
You might already be aware that Gwyneth is a nepo baby herself. Her parents are actor Blythe Danner and late TV director Bruce Paltrow.
Gwyneth also shares two children — Apple and Moses Martin — with ex and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
And so Gwyneth's thoughts on the whole "nepo baby" thing came up during an interview with The Guardian, where she was talking about 19-year-old Apple's own interests.
Gwyneth explained that Apple “just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn” before adding, “Nobody rips on a kid who’s like: ‘I want to be a doctor like my dad and grandad.’”
“Now there’s this whole nepo baby culture, and there’s this judgment that exists around kids of famous people. But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”
“The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music," she continued, "that’s what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice.”
Gwyneth then went on to explain that she believes the term "nepo baby" is an ugly moniker — and that her main focus is making sure her children aren't tagged with it.
“I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”
What do you think about Gwyn's nepo baby take? Sound off in the comments — and read the entire interview here.