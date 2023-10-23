She also said, "I think she wasn't a healthy person. If a lot of what she did had happened today, that woman would be arrested and taken to jail...That was the worst thing — that nobody did [intervene]. Because everyone knew. Our staff, certain neighbors...But she was a celebrity, they had jobs they didn't want to lose, and by the end there was no hired help any more because she was so difficult to work for. The agency stopped sending people."

Her younger sister, Cathy, denied her claims, telling Vanity Fair, "We lived in the same house as Christina, but we didn't live in the same home, because she had her own reality. Cindy [my twin sister] and I had a different reality — the opposite. I don't know where she got her ideas. Our Mommie was the best mother anyone ever had."