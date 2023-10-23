Celebs have plenty of family drama, and sometimes, it spills out into the public eye.
Here are 13 times famous kids called out their celebrity parents:
1. On a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick's 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, called him out for his pattern of dating "much younger" women. When her aunt Khloé Kardashian asked her "what qualities" Scott should look for in a girlfriend, Penelope said, "Older."
Then, Khloé suggested that he should date someone in their "late 20s," but Penelope replied, "No! 20s?! You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19."
In response, Scott said he "would" date a 19-year-old but admitted that it's "not a good look."
2. At the 2019 Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, his daughter Ireland called him out over the infamous voicemail he left her when she was 11, calling her "a thoughtless little pig." After jokingly reintroducing herself to her dad, she said, "It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't checked my voicemails from my dad from the last 12 years or something?"
After the voicemail initially went public, Alec apologized, telling The View, "Obviously, calling your child a pig or anything else is improper and inappropriate, and I apologize to my daughter for that. Everyone in my life who knows me, knows that I have a great relationship with my daughter."
Watch the full video below:
3. In a since-deleted 2013 tweet, Miley Cyrus called out her dad, Billy Ray, a few weeks after her mom, Trish, filed for divorce. Alongside a picture of her dad with his Chicago costar Dylis Croman, Miley reportedly wrote, "Since you won't reply to my texts, I'm giving you an hour to tell the truth, or I'll tell it for you."
4. In 2019, 14-year-old Apple Martin called out her mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, for posting a picture of her in ski goggles on Instagram. In a since-deleted comment, she wrote, "Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent."
Gwyneth replied, "You can't even see your face!"
5. During a 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Dakota Johnson called out her mom, Melanie Griffith, for posting childhood pictures of her on social media without her permission. She said, "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, 'Oh, you were so ugly — or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail.'"
She continued, "I become like a 12-year-old, and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that.' We've had this conversation so many times! She doesn't care."
6. In a 2021 Instagram story post, 15-year-old Alabama Barker reportedly shared a screenshot of a DM where her mom, Shanna Moakler, allegedly claimed her marriage to Travis Barker ended because he had an affair with Kim Kardashian. Alabama added, "My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom. [sic]"
She continued, "Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn't? I'm done keeping a secret, reality shows. [sic]"
7. Alabama's then-17-year-old brother Landon Barker also seemingly called out their mom on TikTok. Responding to a comment accusing the siblings of "taking sides" in their parents' divorce, he wrote, "Actually if you weren't such a dumb ass you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."
In response to both Alabama and Landon's posts, Shanna told People, "The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being. I refuse to involve them in a vindictive parenting competition where feelings are bound to get hurt. Encouraging relationships with both parents is a duty on both mother and father. I know one day my children will see through the fame and money machine they have been thrust into and realize their mother loves and will always be there for them."
8. In her 1978 memoir, Mommie Dearest, Joan Crawford's daughter Christina alleged that the actor had been abusive and an alcoholic. In a 2008 interview to promote the updated version of the book, Christina told the Guardian, "It was complete and total hypocrisy between the public and the private. She adopted us for the publicity."
She also said, "I think she wasn't a healthy person. If a lot of what she did had happened today, that woman would be arrested and taken to jail...That was the worst thing — that nobody did [intervene]. Because everyone knew. Our staff, certain neighbors...But she was a celebrity, they had jobs they didn't want to lose, and by the end there was no hired help any more because she was so difficult to work for. The agency stopped sending people."
Her younger sister, Cathy, denied her claims, telling Vanity Fair, "We lived in the same house as Christina, but we didn't live in the same home, because she had her own reality. Cindy [my twin sister] and I had a different reality — the opposite. I don't know where she got her ideas. Our Mommie was the best mother anyone ever had."
Not every celebrity kid's callout is so serious — sometimes, it's just good, old-fashioned trolling.
9. In a 2021 Instagram story post, Kim Kardashian shared a PR package she received from Olivia Rodrigo and claimed, "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.'" Her then-eight-year-old daughter, North West, interjected, "You never listen to it."
Laughing, Kim replied, "Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North."
Watch the clip below:
10. A few months later, Kim posted another Instagram story of North calling her out for her social media behavior. In the clip, North asked, "Why do you talk different [for your videos]?" When Kim asked for clarification, North put on a high-pitched, nasally voice to imitate her, saying, "Guys! So today I got this..."
Kim asked, "Is that what I sound like?" and her niece Penelope nodded.
Here's the clip:
To jokingly prove Chicago wrong, Kim also shared a picture of herself cooking in the White House kitchen, captioning it, "That one time in the White House kitchen when I actually cooked a grilled cheese…way before Chi's time!"
12. In 2018, then-16-year-old Kaia Gerber jokingly called out her mom, Cindy Crawford, for posting a pic from a photoshoot where she posed with a male model in his underwear. In the Instagram comments, Kaia wrote, "MOM!" and "Where's Dad?"
13. And finally, a few weeks later, Kaia again jokingly called her mom out over an Instagram video of her golfing on a waterfront course that appeared to be at their house. Kaia commented, "DID [YOU] BUILD A GOLF COURSE?!"
Cindy replied, "Come home and you'll see!"
In response, Kaia wrote, "I haven't even been gone that long."