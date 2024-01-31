15 "Hidden Gem" Entry-Level Jobs That Can Set You Up For Long-Term Career Success

"If it is, GREAT! Many of these organizations have great tuition reimbursement programs and discounts for local colleges. Nursing (RN/LPN) can be done at a local community college, along with clinical laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical therapy assistant, etc.

"You can start with an associate degree and then get a bachelor's at a slower, more financially manageable pace with help from your employer. If you want to do the MD/PA route, you'll have INCREDIBLY valuable experience to take with you. If you keep your certification up while you're in school, you'll also have a guaranteed income if times get tight.

"If you don't want to continue on the patient care side, you can still leverage that into an HR, registration, non-patient-facing career and still make good money with great benefits."

—buttercreamandsugarplums