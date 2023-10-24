She continued, "When I was doing the show, in the first season, I was 7, [and] there were male producers saying, 'This is what you have to say.' My mom wasn't in the room, so I was like, OK, I just have to do whatever I'm being told. They would say, 'Say you're the best, say you're better than everyone else, say blah blah blah.' And so I was perceived as a little brat in the first season... I remember we watched the first episode at a viewing party for the launch of the show, and I just cried because I was like, Oh my gosh. Everyone thinks I'm this bitch and I'm not. I'm 7! It was so weird. It helped me a lot to be able to be like, I can say no. I can stand up for myself. But being so young, you don't realize all those things."

She also said that her mom recently apologized for putting her through the show.