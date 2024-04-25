Kourtney Kardashian's Unfrosted Birthday Cake Is Such A Crime Against Desserts, I Can't Even

The one time I would say less is not more.

This year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker seemed to celebrate her birthday all week instead of just one day.

Like a true Aries.

She turned 45 on April 18, and on Wednesday, she went out for breakfast at IHOP with her family and friends.

“Birthday breakfast,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram next to a photo of hot chocolate.

The celebration included a tabletop floral display, chocolates, and personalized mugs with the words “Kourt x IHOP" on them.

It also featured a large birthday cake — but not just any old cake.

This one had barely any icing on it, with only a few strategically placed blueberries and some kind of yellow adornments that my eyes are too bad to identify.

My first thought was that the baker had run out of icing or something, but nope! It was on purpose. People said it's called a "naked cake." They have minimal icing around the sides and bare layers, letting the cake's natural texture and filling speak for themselves.

They were made famous by the Milk Bar bakery, but this one, to me, looks quite different than those.

On one hand, I wanna call it unique. On the other, I'm wondering, "WHY?!"

I just wanna take my cake spatula and even out the frosting...and then add more...

But as long as Kourtney liked it!