Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

16 Times Celebs Took "Beauty Is Pain" Wayyy Too Seriously And Wore Red Carpet Looks That Physically Hurt Them

While trying on her Versace dress for the 2017 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner said that the waist was "really loose." Demonstrating how tight she wanted it to be, she said, "It needs to be like this, like, where my body looks crazy. Like, I need to kind of suffocate."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

They say "beauty is pain," but have you ever thought about how wild it is that such a phrase is so common? Like, why should it be considered normal for people (let's be real, mostly women) to endure pain or even risk injury just to achieve a specific look?

Here are 16 times celebs revealed how truly uncomfortable red carpet outfits can be:

1. During Milan Fashion Week in 2024, Anne Hathaway wore a red Versace dress with a corset. On Instagram, she shared a video showing how impossible it was to sit normally in the dress.

Anne slides off the sofa as she half-lays, unable to bend at the waist
Anne Hathaway / Via instagram.com

You can see the full video in the second slide of Anne's Instagram carousel below:

2. Zendaya's wet-look Balmain gown from the 2021 Dune premiere in Venice was modeled after a corset she saw on the runway. She told Harper's Bazaar, "This is made of leather but it kind of looks liquid, but it’s all solid. So it’s really difficult to sit in and to breathe in because it doesn’t, you can’t breathe. It’s just, like, hard, so the whole movie I’m like...just focusing on breathing."

Zendaya in elegant high-slit dress posing on event carpet, photographers in background
Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

The gown was actually molded to her body. After her stylist, Law Roach, contacted the designer about collaborating on a custom look, they sent a woman to Zendaya's house to make a cast of her body.

3. Elle Fanning "had a fainting spell...in [her] 1950s Prada prom dress" at the Trophée Chopard Dinner during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival because her gown was too tight.

Elle in a strapless gown with flower motifs, posing with hand on hip at a formal event
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Chopard

She reportedly fell off her chair when she passed out, but her sister, Dakota Fanning, helped her get back up.

4. At the 2020 Downhill premiere, Page Six asked Julia Louis-Dreyfus if she felt "fuckable" in her Dolce & Gabbana gown. She replied, "I can't breathe, so I don't know if that's meaningful."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a lace dress posing at the &#x27;Downhill&#x27; premiere
Dominik Bindl / WireImage / Via Getty

5. At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé's Alexander McQueen gown was reportedly so tight that she couldn't walk up the stairs unassisted.

two men escorting Beyoncé in an ornate gown up the stairs at an event
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Her stylist, Ty Hunter, and her husband, Jay-Z, had to help her up the steps.

6. At the 2018 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas "couldn't breathe" in the corset under her Ralph Lauren gown. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she said, "I felt like it reshaped my ribs."

Priyanka in a velvet gown with a gold headpiece, standing on stairs with photographers in the background
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"So hard to sit during dinner, and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night," she concluded.

7. At a Victoria's Secret event in 2023, Doja Cat wore a dress with a plunging back that revealed a VS thong. In since-deleted Instagram story posts, she said, "It's crazy when you got a dress on and your whole vagina is out the whole night and the straps on the dress pull ur tits all the way down to your knees and all you asked for was a slip dress but i digress...A bitch coulda got a uti...What a beautiful night MINUS them UNADJUSTABLE straps."

Doja Cat in backless gown with short blonde hair at Victoria&#x27;s Secret event
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

She continued, "When i tell u the panty was built into the dress so when i put it on, the shoulder straps pulled the string up through my cervix and split me like a block of sharp cheddar cheese."

She also said that she'd be "feeding it to the moths."

8. At the 2018 Met Gala, Bella Hadid wore a Chrome Hearts gown with a coordinating Chrome Hearts x Gareth Pugh veil. On her Instagram story, she said, "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move, it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10-pound veil to my head."

Bella in elegant dress with train on stairway at event
Jackson Lee / Via Getty Images

9. At the 2016 Oscars, Jennifer Garner wore a custom Versace dress. On The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said, "Do you know how they make it? See how I have a waist right now? I don’t have one in real life anymore. What they do is, they move your organs around. There are basically two men who come in with screw guns, and they screwed me into a metal corset — this isn’t true, but it was a metal corset, and it did take two Italian people who were talking very quickly. And the next thing you know, my ribs were compressed."

Jennifer Garner on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She added, "Anything for fashion, right?"

10. After the 2017 Golden Globes, Naomie Harris was "very glad to get out of" her Armani dress because she "could barely breathe." She also had to lay flat in the car on the way to the show so that the dress didn't wrinkle.

She told Lorraine, "I wasn't allowed to eat or drink from 12 o'clock as I couldn't go to the toilet in that dress! I got carried to the car by the man who made the dress, and he lay me flat so I wouldn't crease it!"

11. At the 2019 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian's wet look Mugler outfit required "corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl [a famous corset maker]."

Kim Kardashian in a wet-look dress with crystal droplets at a gala event
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

She told the Wall Street Journal, "I have never felt pain like that in my life. I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."

12. At the 2021 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore a full-coverage, head-to-toe Balenciaga jumpsuit. It obscured her vision to the point she struggled to recognize her own sister. On her Instagram story, she said, "Kendall [Jenner] was calling my name, and I couldn't see who it was, but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress."

Kendall in a sheer, embellished gown converses with Kim in a full-coverage dark outfit
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She also told Vogue, "I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face? But [creative director] Demna and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'"

13. At the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty, Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Alexander McQueen gown. In an Instagram story video, she shared, "I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up because my dress will rip or pop or something."

Kim Kardashian in a layered ruffle gown at a formal event
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

"But it’s worth it — I’m a queen," she added.

14. Similarly, Kylie Jenner wore a Ralph & Russo dress to the 2020 Oscars Vanity Fair afterparty. On Instagram, she said, "Couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it."

Kylie Jenner poses in a fitted, shimmering strapless gown at a formal event
Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

15. At the 2016 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner wore a silver Balmain gown. Afterwards, she shared a picture of her bruised feet and scratched-up ankles on Snapchat with the caption, "When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple."

Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Kylie Jenner / Via snapchat.com

In a follow-up post, she added, "It was worth it though."

16. And finally, while trying on her Versace dress for the 2017 Met Gala on an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner said that the waist was "really loose." Demonstrating how tight she wanted it to be, she said, "It needs to be like this, like, where my body looks crazy. Like, I need to kind of suffocate."

Kylie Jenner in a sheer, embellished gown with fringe details at a red carpet event
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty