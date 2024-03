15 Celebs Who Reportedly Make Basically No Money Off Some Of Their Most Famous Work

He also described a loophole that Disney Channel allegedly used to get around paying actors and crew less.



He said, "They have a deal with, I don't know if it's the unions or the AMPTP, but they had a deal where the first three seasons of a show, you get paid 88 percent of scale. So it's 88 percent of, like, minimum wage, pretty much, for the crew, and then the idea is, you work on a show, it becomes popular, you go four, five, six seasons, and you get 10 percent, or whatever that is. But then, even if the show’s popular by the third season, they reboot it as a brand new show. So, we were Liv and Maddie for the first three seasons, and the last season was Liv and Maddie: Cali Style... it's in our contracts that we can't renegotiate unless everybody decides to renegotiate."