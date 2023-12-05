Skip To Content
    Jake Johnson Said The "New Girl" Cast Doesn't Get Streaming Residuals, And He Has "Mixed" Feelings About It

    New Girl, which Jake starred on from 2011 to 2018, has become a streaming staple following its original run on Fox.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Though the SAG-AFTRA strike may be over, the conversation around actors being compensated for their old shows airing on streaming platforms has not gone away.

    SAG-AFTRA strikers holding signs
    Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    On Tuesday, Jake Johnson shared his thoughts on the topic during an interview with Rolling Stone. Jake, who was promoting his new film Self Reliance that he directed, was asked by the publication if the cast of New Girl received streaming residuals.

    Closeup of Jake Johnson
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "No. No, we’re not," the actor said before explaining his "mixed" feelings about residuals and acting opportunities after starring on a hit TV show, like New Girl.

    Closeup of Jake Johnson
    FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    New Girl ended a successful seven-season run in 2018. The show received five Emmy and five Golden Globe nominations and has been heralded as a bingeable staple in the years following its run. For awhile, old seasons of the show were streaming on Netflix. Currently, the show is no longer on Netflix but available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

    The cast of &quot;New Girl&quot; holding each other
    FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    Jake noted to Rolling Stone that "the game has so fundamentally changed" regarding the finances of coming off starring in a hit TV show.

    The cast of &quot;New Girl&quot;
    FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    "Back in the day, if you did a big TV show and everyone knew you from it, it was really hard to get other roles. Now, if you haven’t done a big show that people know you from, it’s really hard to get roles," he said, noting that New Girl's success influenced his pay on his follow-up TV show, the short-lived series Stumptown.

    Two people sitting on a beach in a scene from &quot;Stumptown&quot;
    Evans Ward / ABC via Getty Images

    "So, I can do a show called Stumptown for two seasons — we only filmed one, but we got paid for two because it was a pandemic killer — but because of New Girl, they’re willing to pay me a huge fee to be on it to try to connect to that show. Without New Girl I’m not getting that," he said.

    Screenshot from &quot;Stumptown&quot;
    John Fleenor / ABC via Getty Images

    "We don’t get the residuals the way we used to, but there are so many other opportunities now," he continued. "I feel really kind of mixed. I wish we still got those old checks, but they don’t advertise on those shows the way they used to. It’s not the clean line that old TV and syndication used to be, and I hope the new deal helps with that."

    Closeup of Jake Johnson
    Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

    Jake is not the first celebrity to say they're not receiving residuals after starring on successful shows. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mandy Moore told the Hollywood Reporter she's received "very tiny, like 81-cent checks" for This Is Us residuals.

    Closeup of Mandy Moore
    Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    She later clarified her comments on Instagram, saying in part, "I fully acknowledge the profoundly lucky and rarified position I’m in as an actor at this moment, one that I don’t take for granted and one I also don’t assume to be in forever. Ours is a fickle industry and in my 20+ years of being a performer, my career has ebbed and flowed. I’ve had very lean years where I couldn’t get a job, and those are precisely the moments when in years past, actors could rely on residuals from their past work to help them get by. The world and business have changed, and I’m hoping we can find a meaningful solution moving forward."

    Mandy Moore at a SAG-AFTRA protest
    Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

    Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul also reportedly told Entertainment Tonight Canada during the strike, “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest, and that’s insane to me, you know what I mean."

    Closeup of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
    CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

    SAG-AFTRA ended the strike last month following a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The tentative deal is currently being voted on by union members, and voting is set to end on Tuesday.