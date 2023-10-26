Good friends help each out — and it's no different when they're famous.
Here are 14 times celebs offered their homes, money, and other resources to other celebs:
1. When Pedro Pascal was still working towards his dreams of being an actor in New York, his longtime friend, Sarah Paulson, would sometimes give him her "per diem from a job [she] was working on so that he could have money to feed himself."
After moving to NYC for college in 1993, Pedro became close with Sarah and some of her friends from high school.
He told Esquire, "I got an entire New York family through them, to the point where they still forget I didn't actually go to high school with them."
2. Amid their divorce, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agreed to keep their children in NYC while they figured out custody, so her friend (and his ex-girlfriend) Taylor Swift reportedly loaned her the apartment she owns in Tribeca.
3. When Taylor Swift first bought her Tribeca penthouse in 2014, her then-close friend Karlie Kloss stayed over often enough that she essentially had her own room.
When Taylor showed Rolling Stone the room "where Karlie usually stays," it had a basket of her favorite Whole Foods snacks and pictures of her on the wall.
4. Before Taylor bought the apartment, it belonged to The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, who let Sir Ian McKellen live there rent-free.
The actor told Gay Star News, "She bought [the apartment], she had every right to [have me leave] – I was just lodging there for free! She did ask me to appear with Patrick Stewart at her show in LA, but I had something else to do that night."
When Taylor's sexual assault lawsuit against David Mueller went to trial the following year, Kesha publicly supported her, tweeting, "I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer."
She supported her in private as well. Taylor told Time, "I spoke to Kesha on the phone, and it really helped to talk to someone who had been through the demoralizing court process."
6. While filming a movie (which was likely 1998's Twilight), Susan Saradon discovered that two of her male costars were being paid more than she was. Paul Newman "stepped forward" and told her, "Well, I'll give you part of mine."
She told BBC Radio 5 Live, "[Production] said it was 'favored nations', but they only meant the two guys...[Paul] was a gem."
7. When Ed Sheeran was still an aspiring singer, he went to Jamie Foxx's radio show to introduce himself. After his "incredible" impromptu audition, Jamie invited him to stay at his house. Ed ended up sleeping on the actor's couch for six weeks.
On The Graham Norton Show, Jamie said, "I said, 'Listen, I know you don't have anywhere to go, just chill here.' I was giving him food, and my daughter was like, 'Who do you have over here now?'"
8. Later on, while Ed Sheeran was working on his second album, Courteney Cox let him temporarily live at her beach house.
Her kindness to Ed definitely paid off, because he introduced her to her partner of 10 years, Johnny McDaid.
9. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cut ties with the British Royal Family in 2020, they lost their government-provided security, so paparazzi swarmed their house. Soon after, Tyler Perry called her and said, "My house is safe. You're going to stay as long as you need. And I'm going [to] get you there safely. And I'm gonna keep you there safely until you have somewhere to go."
In the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Meghan said, "He sent me a letter before the wedding just saying he was praying for me and that if I ever need anything, he would be there. Months and months and months went by. And then one day, when we were in Canada, I had called him. Finally, after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck, I was just crying and crying. Sometimes, it's just easier to open up to someone who knows nothing at all. And that was that moment with me and Tyler."
10. At a time in Tiffany Haddish's life when she was living in her car, Kevin Hart found out, so he gave her $300 (which was all the cash he had in his pocket at the time). He told her to get a room for a week and "to write out a list of goals and start doing something every day toward those goals."
She told Vanity Fair, "So, I got a room that you could get by the hour up on Martin Luther King and Western at this place called the Snooty Fox...I just wanted to take a shower, take a little nap, write out my list. I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything. I pretty much tackled almost all those goals. But it’s crazy, because the next day I got a phone call and was offered an apartment."
Over the years, Tiffany has tried to pay him back, but he refuses to let her. Sharing a video of her tossing cash at him on Instagram in 2018, he wrote, "She ambushed me on set and made it rain on me.... What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious...I love [you] and I will never take from you. You being my co-star in my movie Night School was more than enough."
11. In 2017, Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant as part of her treatment for lupus. Her donor was her longtime friend, Francia Raisa.
On Instagram, Selena wrote, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
Appearing on the Good Guys podcast in 2023, Francia said, "I've said this before, I felt it in my heart...I knew I was a match, I knew it was going to happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart. And I've been super blessed ever since."
12. While Chadwick Boseman was in college, he got accepted into a summer acting program at Oxford, but he couldn't afford to go. So, his professor, actor Phylicia Rashad, "essentially got some celebrity friends to pay for [several students] to go." Upon his return home, Chadwick got a letter informing him that his benefactor was Denzel Washington.
Chadwick told Rolling Stone, "I’m sure he has no idea. It was random. I couldn't wait to write my thank-you letter!"
13. After WarnerMedia decided to give King Richard a simultaneous streaming and theatrical release in 2021, Will Smith personally paid his costars bonuses (on top of compensation from the studio) to help make up for their lost theatrical returns.
He told Entertainment Weekly, "All I can do is my part, so it's always an honor and a pleasure for me to do my part, and everybody put in brilliant work. It was the COVID shutdowns, people really stuck with us. It was a much more difficult process than anybody thought they were signing up for. I just felt that it was fair."
14. And finally, when Harry Styles first moved out of his childhood home in Chesire to London, the house he wanted to buy needed to be worked on. So, his close friend and mentor, producer/director Ben Winston, allowed him to stay with him. Harry ended up living in the Winstons' attic for almost two years.
Ben told Rolling Stone, "Those 20 months were when [One Direction] went from being on a reality show, X Factor, to being the biggest-selling artists in the world. That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation. No one ever found out, really. Even when we went out for a meal, it's such a sweet family neighborhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted."
The experience later inspired Ben to develop the short-lived sitcom Happy Together, which Harry co-executive produced.