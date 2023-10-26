She told Vanity Fair, "So, I got a room that you could get by the hour up on Martin Luther King and Western at this place called the Snooty Fox...I just wanted to take a shower, take a little nap, write out my list. I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything. I pretty much tackled almost all those goals. But it’s crazy, because the next day I got a phone call and was offered an apartment."



Over the years, Tiffany has tried to pay him back, but he refuses to let her. Sharing a video of her tossing cash at him on Instagram in 2018, he wrote, "She ambushed me on set and made it rain on me.... What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious...I love [you] and I will never take from you. You being my co-star in my movie Night School was more than enough."