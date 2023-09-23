Sometimes, talk show hosts and interviewers seem to forget that the celeb they're talking to is an actual human being, not just an attractive face or body. In some cases, the celebs won't stand for it, so they call them out.
Here are 14 times interviewers tried to objectify a celeb's body, and the celeb shut them down:
1. Howard Stern tried to make his interview with Mariah Carey all about what she was (or wasn't) wearing, but she refused to let him get to her.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:20 mark:
2. In a since-deleted TikTok from early 2023, an Access Hollywood red carpet reporter asked Pedro Pascal to read some thirst tweets out loud, without asking him previously if it was okay to do so on camera, but he read them to himself.
Then, when they asked him to pick a favorite, he declined.
3. When Anne Hathaway appeared on The Today Show in 2012, Matt Lauer mocked and shamed her about a paparazzi picture that had been taken under her skirt.
Watch the full clip below, starting at the 1:10 mark:
4. When Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader appeared on Denver's KWGN station to promote The Skeleton Twins in 2014, the interviewer made a bad joke about her doing a nude scene — which actually didn't appear in the movie at all.
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 1:45 mark:
5. When Nicole Scherzinger appeared on Conan, she stopped mid-sentence to call the host out for staring at her cleavage.
Watch the full clip below, with this part happening at the 0:08 mark:
6. When Megan Fox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2009, she told a story about planning to sneak out and meet up with her 15-year-old crush at summer camp when she was 10, and Jimmy made a sexual joke.
She also discussed her first experience with director Michael Bay, where he had her dancing in a bikini and heels under a waterfall at 15 years old when she was an extra on Bad Boys II.
Here's the full video, with this parts at the 4:43 mark and the 9:00 mark:
She later spoke out about the resurfaced interview in 2021, telling the Washington Post, "That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark."
She continued, "I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time? Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it."
7. In a 2009 ET Canada interview, the reporter kept trying to flirt with Megan Fox, so she playfully shut him down.
Watch the full video below, with this part starting at the 1:42 mark:
8. When Jessica Alba appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, she talked about how uncomfortable she felt wearing a tiny outfit in Honey. The host was only interested in how revealing the outfit was.
9. When 17-year-old Britney Spears appeared on TROS TV, a Dutch show, in 1999, interviewer Ivo Niehe asked her about her breasts because "everyone's talking about it." He also showed a newspaper article speculating whether or not she'd gotten breast implants.
Watch the full clip below, with this part starting at the 6:17 mark:
10. When David Letterman's camera zoomed in on Jennifer Lopez's chest, she shot a warning look directly into the lense.
11. When Zac Efron appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, the host compared his body to his wax figure's.
However, he encouraged viewers to not glamorize his Baywatch body and the unrealistic standards it set. Then, Ellen interrupted him to lift up his shirt.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:46 mark:
12. When Helen Mirren appeared on Parkinson in 1975, host Michael Parkinson essentially asked if her bra size hindered her acting career.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the mark:
13. When Scarlett Johansson was asked about what she wore under her Black Widow costume in a 2012 Extra interview, she used it as an opportunity to call out how rude that question was.
Here's the full video:
14. And finally, at the 2006 Golden Globes, Isaac Mizrahi, who was doing red carpet interviews for E!, grabbed Scarlett Johansson's boob.
Scarlett later told the LA Times, "I'd been preparing for two hours with hair and makeup and getting dressed. And the first interview I do, someone who I have never met before fondles me for his own satisfaction."
"Mostly I was thinking, 'Oh my God. This is happening on live TV.' He was making some shocking show or whatever for his channel and wanted to be different and racy and all those things," she said.