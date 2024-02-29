10.

In 2019, Pete Davidson was invited to Kid Cudi's birthday dinner at Nobu, so he got there early to give them his card so he could treat his friend. Timotheé Chalamet joined the party late, which Pete was fine with, but then, Kanye West showed up with his then-wife Kim Kardashian and requested the "special room in the back." He also ordered "crazy stuff" that wasn't even on the menu. Pete got stuck with the bill.