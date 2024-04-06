He told the LA Times, "And I was going through the mail, and it was applications for credit cards — Visa, Preferred Visa, MasterCard, Chevron, Shell. And that's when I said, 'I'll finish it with credit cards.' It's just the entrepreneurial spirit where you just go, 'OK, I can charge this, I can charge that, everybody takes credit cards.' ...And I didn't tell anybody what I was doing. Nobody really knew because I didn't want people to go like, 'You're doing what?' I was just quiet and like, 'OK, I can figure this out.' And then we finished the last pieces of the movie. And I just remember people would come in like, 'Rob, when we going to shoot again?' and I was still waiting on this one Visa in the mail, and I was like, 'I'm still rewriting.'"