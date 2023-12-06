Plenty of celebs love to experiment with their red carpet looks. While some wind up iconic, others leave them wishing they'd worn something different.
Here are 17 times celebs admitted their biggest red carpet fashion regrets and fails:
1. For the 2013 SAG Awards, Kaley Cuoco wore clip-in bangs. A decade later, she told People, "I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done."
"Literally, I look at pictures and I'm like, 'That was the worst decision I have ever made.' It just did not work. It looked so fake," she said.
2. In 2013, Selena Gomez reflected on her biggest red carpet regret, telling Hollywood Life, "I remember going on my first red carpet with skinny jeans and sneakers like, awesome, this is not a look that I would do ever again...I feel like when I wore sneakers and a lot of jeans to red [carpets], my stylist was really mortified."
She added, "Never again!"
3. Then, at the 2018 Met Gala, Selena Gomez's self-tan slowly turned Oompa Loompa orange throughout the night. She later told Vogue, "I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker."
She continued, "I'm at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I'm walking, trying to look all beautiful...[Later] I look at a photo of myself when I sit down, and I am completely orange. I was like, 'This is going to be terrible because I'm going to get eaten alive about this.'"
4. Discussing her past fashion regrets with Yahoo Shine in 2013, Taylor Swift said, "I started walking red carpets when I was 16. I think I missed prom too many times, so I would wear dresses that looked like you would wear them to prom. Princessy, pastels… I can't remember one, I just see them all as a blur."
Laughing, she added, "Please don't put a big picture of them in your article like, 'A slideshow of Taylor's terrible prom choices!'"
She said, "It wasn't very flattering — I hadn't gotten that far in my style evolution yet. I was 13 at the time, but still."
6. For the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, Paris Hilton "got this dress from Patricia Fields [that] was like a black bustier with a giant pink tutu gown. Almost 20 years later, she told Vogue Australia, "It was too drastic."
"I wore it with moon boots because it was snowing, and I couldn’t wear my heels, and it was freezing, so I had to wear this beanie," she said.
7. At the NYC premiere of Mean Girls in 2004, Amanda Seyfried wore a see-through black dress. On Jimmy Kimmel Live nearly 20 years later, she said, "I did not have a stylist...I didn't know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip."
She continued, "I paid $600 for that dress. I couldn't even afford a ride home, no, I’m kidding...I didn't have a publicist. I didn't have a stylist. I did my own makeup."
8. At the 2001 premiere of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Eva Longoria wore "all leather." She later told Health Magazine, "It was very appropriate for Tomb Raider, but it was like I was going to a theme party."
9. At the 2004 premiere of The Incredibles, Ashley Tisdale "wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing." She told People Style, "I don't even know what it was, but I said, 'Ooh, put me in it!' And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, 'I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body.' It was the weirdest thing. At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself!"
She also said, "My stylist at the time was my stylist for the TV series [The Suite Life of Zack and Cody], which I learned very quickly you [shouldn't do]. They will just style you how you're styled on your TV show, so I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out."
10. At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rihanna wore a Swarovski crystal-adorned fishnet dress designed by Adam Selman. Two years later, she told Vogue, "I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in my life."
She then clarified that, "yes," wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled to the CFDA Awards was her only regret.
11. At the 2000 Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a simple, sparkly Calvin Klein dress. Reflecting on her style regrets in a Goop Q&A, she said, "It's an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year."
12. Then, at the 2002 Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a "goth" Alexander McQueen gown with a see-through mesh top. In her Goop Q&A, she said, "There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup."
She continued, "Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to — a little bit of punk at the Oscars."
13. Reflecting on what she was glad to have behind her in 2015, Miley Cyrus told Marie Claire, "I wore this hippie outfit to Justin Bieber's Never Say Never premiere that I'm like, 'Girl, who told you — it was not Woodstock, it was a premiere.'"
She also said, "I had some shady wardrobe choices when I was about 16 to 18."
14. At the 2007 Ghost Rider premiere, Eva Mendes wore a "strapless, purple dress with necklaces and [her] hair in a really high braid." She later told the Associated Press, "It was a beautiful dress, but the way I put everything together, it was a Princess Jasmine gone wrong."
She also said, "I had my dress on but I had to finish my hair and makeup in the back of an SUV...It's not a good look."
15. At the 2008 Oscars, Heidi Klum wore a John Galliano gown with her hair in a giant bun. She later told Daily Pop, "I love this dress. What I don't love is my gigantic bun. I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, 'This bun is too big.' And she was like, 'No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.'"
She continued, "When I went to the Oscars and people were talking about this, and they're like, 'Yeah, this bun,' and I'm like, 'You know, the Oscars are long. I have all sorts of snacks in there.' So, I was just making fun of it."
16. Describing her biggest red carpet regret, Daisy Fuentes told Oprah.com, "It was a black dress I wore to an MTV awards show that was both embellished and sheer. You could see half my ass."
17. And finally, at the 2001 Academy Awards, Kate Hudson "felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world" in her Stella McCartney dress. However, she later told British Vogue, "I woke up the next morning in my bed post-awards and without a little statuette on my bedside. I turned on the television to find out I was on every Worst Dressed list possible."
"So I called Stella, and we just laughed our arses off, and she said to me, 'Look babe, it was the hair, wasn't it?'" she said