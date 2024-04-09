13 Tiny But Noticeable Details That TV Shows Fudged, Thinking The Audience Wouldn't Catch On

"On The Golden Girls — Rose saying she was valedictorian at St. Olaf High school…then in another episode saying she never graduated and having Dorothy tutor her to get her GED."

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community about the most annoying continuity errors they've spotted in long-running TV shows.

Here are 13 of their top answers:

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

1. "On Gilmore Girls, Jackson’s last name was Melleville, then it turned into Belleville."

In Season 1, Jackson introduces himself as Jackson Melleville, and in Season 5, Sookie announces him as Jackson Belleville
2. "[On Friends] character birthdays change dates a lot. It's very annoying."

In Season 4, Ross says his birthday is in December, then in Season 9, he says it&#x27;s October 18th
3. "I love Friends, but they had a lot of continuity errors. The biggest one is Chandler already having met Rachel because he was friends with Ross in college and visited his and Monica's family over several Thanksgiving gatherings, but in the very first episode, Monica introduces Rachel to Chandler."

In Season 1, Monica introduces Rachel and Chandler, and in a Season 5 flashback, Ross introduces Chandler to Rachel and his family in college
4. "In Season 1 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Captain Holt’s 'tell' when he’s bluffing was a mouth twitch, but in Season 5, his 'tell' was speaking in contractions."

In Season 1, Jake says Holt&#x27;s tell is that his mouth moves, and in Season 5, he says Holt&#x27;s tell is using lots of contractions
5. "On The Golden Girls — Rose saying she was valedictorian at St. Olaf high school…then in another episode saying she never graduated and having Dorothy tutor her to get her GED."

In Season 3, Rose says she was valedictorian, but in Season 4, she says she never officially graduated
6. "In NCIS Season 4, when Tony is undercover and dating the daughter of an arms dealer, he tells her, 'I love you' on the phone. Then, a few episodes later, there's a whole subplot of how she's mad that he hasn't said it to her."

on Season 4, Episode 15, Tony tells Jeanne he loves her over the phone, then in Episode 18, she&#x27;s upset he hasn&#x27;t said I love you back to her
"Drives me crazy every time I rewatch the series!"

7. "In Modern Family Season 1, Phil tells Claire that he sang 'their song' at their wedding. However, in the penultimate episode of the season, they have a surprise vow renewal in Hawaii to make up for the wedding they never got to have."

In Episode 8, Phil says he sang at their wedding, and the Episode 23, Claire says they didn&#x27;t have a proper wedding
8. "On The Big Bang Theory, in the first episode, Sheldon and Leonard are at the sperm bank trying to get some extra cash, but it's revealed in Season 2 that Sheldon has thousands socked away in cash, which he loans to Penny, and that he has a general disinterest in money."

In Season 1, Leonard tells Sheldon it was his idea to go to the sperm bank to make extra money, and in Season 2, Sheldon offers Penny cash
9. "On Full House, Uncle Jesse’s last name changed."

In Season 1, Stephanie calls Jesse Mr Cochran, then in Season 2, the wedding officiant calls him Jesse Katsopolis
10. "In Season 1 of That '70s Show, Donna Pinciotti has a younger sister named Tina whom Fez tries to hit on. After that, Tina is never seen, heard from, or mentioned ever again [aside from a joke during the end credits in Season 2]."

In Season 1, Donna stops Fez from hitting on Tina, and in Season 2, the narrator asks what happened to Midge&#x27;s daughter, Tina
11. "On The Andy Griffith Show, Barney Fife started out as Andy Taylor's cousin, but then became Andy's childhood friend (around the time they all lost their thick fake southern accents)."

In Season 1, Barney calls Andy his cousin, then in Season 4, he says they&#x27;ve been friends since fourth grade
12. "In Season 1 of Veep, Selina says Gary majored in science, but later in the series, he says he majored in hotel management."

In Season 1, Selina says Gary studied science at UVA, then in Season 5, he says he hs a bachelor&#x27;s in hotel management from Cornell
13. And finally, "Boy Meets World takes the cake on this...Cory's baby brother [Josh] is born, mostly disappears for a while/only occasionally referenced, and then shows up as a full 5-year-old kid less than a year later."

In Season 6, Cory talks to baby Josh in the hospital, and in Season 7, he holds hands with Josh, who&#x27;s old enough to walk
What other annoying continuity errors have you spotted in your favorite TV shows? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.