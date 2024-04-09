Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community about the most annoying continuity errors they've spotted in long-running TV shows.
Here are 13 of their top answers:
Warning: Spoilers ahead!
2. "[On Friends] character birthdays change dates a lot. It's very annoying."
3. "I love Friends, but they had a lot of continuity errors. The biggest one is Chandler already having met Rachel because he was friends with Ross in college and visited his and Monica's family over several Thanksgiving gatherings, but in the very first episode, Monica introduces Rachel to Chandler."
4. "In Season 1 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Captain Holt’s 'tell' when he’s bluffing was a mouth twitch, but in Season 5, his 'tell' was speaking in contractions."
5. "On The Golden Girls — Rose saying she was valedictorian at St. Olaf high school…then in another episode saying she never graduated and having Dorothy tutor her to get her GED."
6. "In NCIS Season 4, when Tony is undercover and dating the daughter of an arms dealer, he tells her, 'I love you' on the phone. Then, a few episodes later, there's a whole subplot of how she's mad that he hasn't said it to her."
7. "In Modern Family Season 1, Phil tells Claire that he sang 'their song' at their wedding. However, in the penultimate episode of the season, they have a surprise vow renewal in Hawaii to make up for the wedding they never got to have."
—Kristen Harris
8. "On The Big Bang Theory, in the first episode, Sheldon and Leonard are at the sperm bank trying to get some extra cash, but it's revealed in Season 2 that Sheldon has thousands socked away in cash, which he loans to Penny, and that he has a general disinterest in money."
9. "On Full House, Uncle Jesse’s last name changed."
10. "In Season 1 of That '70s Show, Donna Pinciotti has a younger sister named Tina whom Fez tries to hit on. After that, Tina is never seen, heard from, or mentioned ever again [aside from a joke during the end credits in Season 2]."
11. "On The Andy Griffith Show, Barney Fife started out as Andy Taylor's cousin, but then became Andy's childhood friend (around the time they all lost their thick fake southern accents)."
12. "In Season 1 of Veep, Selina says Gary majored in science, but later in the series, he says he majored in hotel management."
13. And finally, "Boy Meets World takes the cake on this...Cory's baby brother [Josh] is born, mostly disappears for a while/only occasionally referenced, and then shows up as a full 5-year-old kid less than a year later."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.