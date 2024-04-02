  • Add Yours badge

What’s The Most Annoying Continuity Error You’ve Spotted In A Long-Running TV Show?

It's wild how many sitcom siblings evaporate into thin air!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Back in the pre-streaming days, TV shows were made to be watched once a week, so audiences may not always remember every little detail. However, now that we can binge-watch our favorite shows anytime, it's easier to spot the glaringly obvious continuity errors.

For example, in Boy Meets World, Topanga had a sister named Nebula. However, after one episode, Nebula was never mentioned again. Then, in the next season, the actor returned in an entirely different role.

Two scenes from a TV show featuring a female character introducing herself, once as Topanga&#x27;s sister, another time as Valerie Stevens
ABC / Via Disney+

Or, in Modern Family Season 1, Episode 8, Phil tells Claire that he sang "their song" at their wedding. However, in the penultimate episode of the season, they have a surprise vow renewal in Hawaii to make up for the wedding they never got to have.

In Episode 8, Phil tells Claire he sang &quot;If You Leave&quot; at their wedding, then in Episode 23, she says they didn&#x27;t have a proper wedding
ABC / Via Hulu

And on Hannah Montana, former country star Robby Ray is known in the music business as Hannah Montana's father (without a secret identity). Yet, no one connects it to the fact that he's also Miley's dad.

Robby Ray introduces himself as Hannah Montana&#x27;s dad, and the Jonas Brothers recognize him
Disney Channel / Via Disney+

So, what's the most annoying continuity error you've spotted in a long-running TV show? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!