Back in the pre-streaming days, TV shows were made to be watched once a week, so audiences may not always remember every little detail. However, now that we can binge-watch our favorite shows anytime, it's easier to spot the glaringly obvious continuity errors.
For example, in Boy Meets World, Topanga had a sister named Nebula. However, after one episode, Nebula was never mentioned again. Then, in the next season, the actor returned in an entirely different role.
Or, in Modern Family Season 1, Episode 8, Phil tells Claire that he sang "their song" at their wedding. However, in the penultimate episode of the season, they have a surprise vow renewal in Hawaii to make up for the wedding they never got to have.
And on Hannah Montana, former country star Robby Ray is known in the music business as Hannah Montana's father (without a secret identity). Yet, no one connects it to the fact that he's also Miley's dad.
