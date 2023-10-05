In Meryl's version of events, she had actually been called in for a minor role, but writer/director Robert Benton, producer Stanley R. Jaffe, and lead actor Dustin Hoffman were so impressed by her understanding of Joanna that they decided she was the best fit for the role.



However, in the men's version of events, she was only considered for Joanna, but "it was, for all intents and purposes, the worst meeting anybody ever had with anybody" because "she said a few things, not much, and she just listened." But they allegedly decided she was right for Joanna because the recent death of her partner, John Cazale, meant she had fresh pain and emotional turmoil she could draw from.

On set, Dustin reportedly mistreated Meryl, slapping her to get her to elicit the emotions he wanted or taunting her about John to get her to use "emotional recall."

After that incident, Robert pulled Meryl to the side and asked her to rewrite Joanna's upcoming courtroom speech because his version felt like "a man trying to write a woman's speech."

Robert told Vanity Fair, "Part of the pleasure she must have taken is showing to Dustin she didn't need to be slapped. She could have delivered anything to anybody at any time."