    "Four Christmases" Came Out 15 Years Ago, And I Honestly Forgot That So Many Celebs Were In The Film

    From Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon to Tim McGraw and Kristin Chenoweth.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Holiday movie season is finally here, which means it's time to rewatch (or watch for the first time) Four Christmases.

    Reese and Vince
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Better yet, the movie is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Four Christmases was released on Nov. 26, 2008, and it's a true look at late-aughts culture and style.

    Vince and other cast members smiling while sitting together
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The movie stars Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon as a couple who reluctantly must visit each of their parents' separate Christmas events. The comedy has a seriously impressive supporting cast, including Mary Steenburgen, Tim McGraw, Kristin Chenoweth, Sissy Spacek, Jon Favreau, and Robert Duvall.

    Tim McGraw and Jon Favreau and sitting on a roof
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    So in honor of the film's 15th anniversary, here's what 14 cast members looked like then and now:

    Reese and Vince next to a Xmas tree
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    1. Vince Vaughn, who played Brad:

    Vince in a straw hat and Hawaiian shirt
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Vince Vaughn in 2022:

    Vince in a casual jacket, shirt, and pants at a media event
    Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

    2. Reese Witherspoon, who played Kate:

    Reese in a big hat
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Reese Witherspoon today:

    Reese smiling at a media event
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Hello Sunshine

    3. Robert Duvall, who played Brad's father, Howard:

    Robert sitting in a lounge chair
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Robert Duvall filming the movie Hustle in 2021:

    Robert in a car
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

    4. Tim McGraw, who played Brad's brother Dallas:

    Tim wearing a bandana
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Tim McGraw today:

    Tim in a Western-style hat and suit and tie at a media event
    Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images

    5. Jon Favreau, who played Brad's brother Denver:

    Jon in a short-sleeved T-shirt
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jon Favreau today:

    Jon in a suit at a media event
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney

    6. Katy Mixon, who played Denver's wife, Susan:

    Katy with Reese and Robert and holding a baby
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Katy Mixon in 2020:

    Katy smiling at a media event
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

    7. Sissy Spacek, who played Brad's mom, Paula:

    Sissy wearing a shawl and thick necklace
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Sissy Spacek in 2022:

    Sissy with her arms folded at a media event
    Rick Kern / Getty Images

    8. Mary Steenburgen, who played Kate's mom, Marilyn:

    Mary smiling
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Mary Steenburgen today:

    Mary smiling at a media event
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    9. Dwight Yoakam, who played Marilyn's boyfriend, Pastor Phil:

    Dwight with Mary sitting at a table
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Dwight Yoakam (with fellow musician Chris Hillman) in 2022:

    Dwight wearing a Western-style hat and jeans, with a guitar in front of him and Chris
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

    10. Jon Voight, who played Kate's dad, Creighton:

    Jon hugging a child
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jon Voight today:

    Jon smiling at a media event
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

    11. Kristin Chenoweth, who played Kate's sister Courtney:

    Kristin smiling next to Reese
    New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Kristin Chenoweth today:

    Kristin smiling in a media event and wearing a tiered short strapless dress
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    12. Carol Kane, who played Kate's aunt Sarah:

    Close-up of Carol smiling
    Max / Via max.com

    Carol Kane today:

    Carol smiling at a media event
    Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

    13. Skyler Gisondo, who played Brad's nephew Connor:

    Skyler as a child, wearing a jacket and hoodie
    Max / Via max.com

    Skyler Gisondo with actor Emile Hirsch today:

    Skyler smiling and wearing a suit
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for A Sense of Home

    14. Brian Baumgartner, who played Brad's coworker:

    Close-up of Brian in a suit and tie
    Max / Via max.com

    Brian Baumgartner today:

    Brian on the field at a sports stadium and wearing a cap
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge