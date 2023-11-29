"Four Christmases" Came Out 15 Years Ago, And I Honestly Forgot That So Many Celebs Were In The Film

Holiday movie season is finally here, which means it's time to rewatch (or watch for the first time) Four Christmases.
Better yet, the movie is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Four Christmases was released on Nov. 26, 2008, and it's a true look at late-aughts culture and style.
The movie stars Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon as a couple who reluctantly must visit each of their parents' separate Christmas events. The comedy has a seriously impressive supporting cast, including Mary Steenburgen, Tim McGraw, Kristin Chenoweth, Sissy Spacek, Jon Favreau, and Robert Duvall.
So in honor of the film's 15th anniversary, here's what 14 cast members looked like then and now:
1.Vince Vaughn, who played Brad:
Vince Vaughn in 2022:
2.Reese Witherspoon, who played Kate:
Reese Witherspoon today:
3.Robert Duvall, who played Brad's father, Howard:
Robert Duvall filming the movie Hustle in 2021:
4.Tim McGraw, who played Brad's brother Dallas:
Tim McGraw today:
5.Jon Favreau, who played Brad's brother Denver:
Jon Favreau today:
6.Katy Mixon, who played Denver's wife, Susan:
Katy Mixon in 2020:
7.Sissy Spacek, who played Brad's mom, Paula:
Sissy Spacek in 2022:
8.Mary Steenburgen, who played Kate's mom, Marilyn:
Mary Steenburgen today:
9.Dwight Yoakam, who played Marilyn's boyfriend, Pastor Phil:
Dwight Yoakam (with fellow musician Chris Hillman) in 2022:
10.Jon Voight, who played Kate's dad, Creighton:
Jon Voight today:
11.Kristin Chenoweth, who played Kate's sister Courtney:
Kristin Chenoweth today:
12.Carol Kane, who played Kate's aunt Sarah:
Carol Kane today:
13.Skyler Gisondo, who played Brad's nephew Connor: