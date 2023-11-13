16 Actors Who Were Absolutely Miserable In Their Super Uncomfortable, Painful, Or Damaging Costumes

Plenty of workplaces have uniforms or dress codes, but some are a little more...involved than others. Personally, I'm glad I've never had to lace into a corset or spend hours in a makeup chair to get ready for work.
Here are 15 actors who said their costumes and prosthetics were super uncomfortable, painful, or damaging:
1. In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Regé-Jean Page, who played Xenk Yendar, had the "most uncomfortable outfit." He told BBC Radio 1, "Like, filming in armor is not where you want to be... You're hot all day. You can't sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out."
"It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices," he said.
2. While Tom Holland was playing Spider-Man in the MCU, his suit came with all kinds of problems. On The Graham Norton Show, he said, "I asked for a zip, and I didn't get one... I remember them bragging about, they added in these fans that you could click, and it would supposedly cool me down. They worked once. I have these hot batteries in my helmet heating my head up... There's a hole underneath the eye socket where we used to be able to feed a tube down, and I could drink without taking the suit off...because it takes a lot of time."
His costar Zendaya added, "I really think we should do something about this. Like, all of us, we need to band together. We need to tell somebody... It's one piece, so there's a helmet, and there's all these things that go underneath it, and I always have this fear that if he's, like, working really hard or something's happening that, if he had to, like, throw up, per se... How? How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern... Sometimes when I look at him, I get a little scared... It just stresses me out!"
3. Frances Fisher, who played Ruth DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, told Vulture, "Having that corset on completely changes your breathing style and posture... Nobody could breathe correctly. There were not a lot of places where you could rest. Sitting down was difficult. The corset would dig into your body, and you couldn't lean back — the hat was so big."
She continued, "They had all these resting boards for us, but nobody who had their hair up in a big hat could use them. The proportions were incorrect. So we did a lot of standing around."
4. On her first day playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, Simone Ashley "had this massive portion of salmon" so she could keep her energy up, but afterwards, "that's when [she] needed to be sick" because she "realized when you wear the corset, you just don't eat."
She told Glamour UK, "It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then, the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too. I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"
5. The Green Lantern suit was added digitally, but during filming, Ryan Reynolds had to wear a mo-cap suit. He told GQ, "It's made of actual woven misery."
He continued, "Whatever material they've used, they've managed to make it the most heat-conducting substance known to man. I literally begged them to just put me in a non-breathable rubber unitard."
6. To play Mystique in X-Men, Rebecca Romijn had to spend "eight or nine hours every day just to get into costume" — which was just blue body paint. She told Entertainment Weekly, "There are four women who do it, and having them in my personal space for that many hours a day is crazy-making. You can go from being perfectly happy and having a nice time to just being, like, evil bitch woman: 'If one more person stares at me, I’m gonna pull my eyes out!'"
She continued, "I’ve been in denial about the nudity: 'No, no, I'm VERY covered up.' I kept checking with the rest of the cast, 'You guys, I'm totally covered up, right?' And they'd tell me, 'No, Rebecca, you're naked.' ... One time, Bryan [Singer, the director] opened the tent where I was literally bent over a chair getting my crack touched up. And I was like, 'Don't come in here, Bryan! You don't need to see this.' And he said, 'You really need some white wine.' And he brought me some."
7. On The Graham Norton Show, Jim Carrey said, "When I did [How the Grinch Stole Christmas]...literally the makeup was like being buried alive every day. The first day was 8.5 hours, and I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall."
He continued, "I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn't do the movie. Then [producer] Brian Grazer came in, being the fix-it man...and came up with a brilliant idea, which was to hire a gentleman who is trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture. And so, that's how I got through The Grinch."
8. Describing the furs he wore to play Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "It weighs a ton. It smells awful... I think they add weight to it every year."
He also said, "Whenever we went out there and you put it back on, you feel back in the character again. That's great, but everything else about it is just..."
9. On The Graham Norton Show, Emma Stone — who wore a corset for the first time to play Abigail in The Favourite — said, "It's historically accurate, but I couldn't fucking breathe... After about a month, my organs shifted because they have to. It was only temporary, but it was gross."
She continued, "The bottom half of my stomach, whatever, I'm not a doctor, whatever is in there, went down that way, and I guess just my ribs stayed up."
10. While playing the titular character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan got a "corset-related injury" from her character's '50s and '60s-era outfits. She "can't take super deep breaths anymore."
On The Late Late Show, she said, "We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out, you can't really take very many breaths. And I think I wasn't breathing a lot, and I was a bit constrained, and apparently, some of my ribs are sort of fused together."
11. Scarlett Johansson told Nightline that the tight outfit she had to wear while playing Black Widow in The Avengers was like a "wetsuit." She also said that, while filming a rooftop fight scene, she got so hot that she started hallucinating.
She said, "It was so hot, I would wring out my socks at the end of the day."
12. To play Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Paul Bettany had to spend 3.5 hours getting ready. He told USA Today, "It's pretty painful, it's uncomfortable."
He continued, "You're working in it for 10 hours and not really being able to hear well. There's only this much of your face open to the air. The first day is not the problem. The second day is not the problem. The third day gets a bit tough. By the fourth and fifth day of the week, you are really having to meditate on the line of actors, thousands of them, who would love to be in your position. You have to concentrate on how lucky you are."
13. Vicky Krieps told the Boston Herald that wearing a corset to play Empress Elisabeth of Austria in Corsage was "one of [her] biggest mistakes because [she] underestimated it." She "couldn't eat properly, couldn't breathe."
She said, "I've worn it before once or twice, but we decided to really take the corset of the time — the hourglass shape, with the tiny waist, big shoulders, and big hips. And I was in so much pain all the time! ... It was really terrible."
14. Stephen Ure — who played Grishnakh, an Orc, in The Lord of the Rings — struggled to breath while wearing the heavy face prosthetics. At one point, it got so bad that he had a panic attack, but no one could tell because of the makeup.
He told Thrillist, "I was maybe three seconds away from ripping the face off so I could breathe — I thought I couldn't breathe... Suddenly, I just could swallow again. Nobody knew anything. That was my own little episode. I was completely freaked out for a minute. That could have been terrible. If I had ripped that face off, then that's the day gone. That would have cost tens of thousands of dollars."
15. While starring in Cinderella, Lily James was glad that the ball only lasted a night because the gown was "just so big, so heavy," and the corset was "particularly tight."
She told Time, "On the one hand, it helps in the way you stand and the way you move, but on the other hand, it takes your breath right up into your chest. When I was trying to dance, I didn't have the capacity to breathe to support the physicality, and so I had to keep taking breaks and loosening the corset. But as I said, it was worth it."
16. And finally, in the documentary Val, Val Kilmer — who played the titular hero in Batman Forever — said that his batsuit was so restrictive, other people had to help him sit down and stand up. It also made it hard for him to hear. He said, "After a while, people stop talking to you. It's very isolating."
He said, "Whatever boyhood excitement I had was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit. Yes, every boy wants to be Batman. They actually want to be him…not necessarily play him in a movie."