Jayshree told BuzzFeed that Dakota started doing her nails a year ago after her DIY attempt went wrong. "I stumbled across a TikTok video on how to do Gel-X extensions at home , so I found a starter kit on Amazon. One evening, I tried to do them and failed miserably. Dakota noticed me getting frustrated, so I asked him if he could try doing them for me. I was half joking, but he surprised me when he said he would try!"