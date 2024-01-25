Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Once You've Seen This Side-By-Side Of Elle Fanning And Bill Hader, You Won't Be Able To Unsee Them As Twins

"I think it's the nose. We look like we live in Whoville or something."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Last month, Elle Fanning told Jimmy Fallon on his show that she thinks she is the spitting image of Bill Hader:

@fallontonight

Elle Fanning (@user6754189318472) thinks she looks like Bill Hader 😭 #FallonTonight #ElleFanning #BillHader

♬ original sound - FallonTonight

Yes, this man here. You probably know him from SNL back in the day — or the HBO show he was on through last year called Barry (it sadly didn't get renewed for a fifth season).

closeup of Bill Hader
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Speaking to Jimmy, she referred to Bill as her doppelgänger and admitted to being "on the hunt" for him at the 2022 Emmys so they could meet IRL.

Closeup of Elle Fanning
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jimmy, asking if Elle has ever owned a mirror, did not agree. However, Elle did end up finding Bill at the 2022 Emmys, and he briefly lowered his mask to do a nose comparison, but unfortunately, Bill thought the same as Jimmy.

Twitter: @girlbosskenroy

Despite Bill and Jimmy not seeing the similarities, Elle isn't alone in thinking she looks like the former SNL star. Jimmy shared a now-deleted tweet where people on Twitter had pointed out their resemblance in the past, specifically with older photos of Bill like this:

NBC, Hulu

I SEE IT IN THE NOSE/MOUTH REGION EVEN WITH THEIR TWO VERY DIFFERENT EXPRESSIONS HERE:

NBC, Hulu

So, let's do another comparison. Elle:

Elle Fanning
Axelle / FilmMagic

Bill:

Bill Hader
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Bill:

Bill Hader
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

Elle:

Elle Fanning
Axelle / FilmMagic

Elle and Bill side-by-side at this year's Golden Globes!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community