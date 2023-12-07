Celebrity·Posted on Dec 7, 2023Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Admitting They Never Knew Rachel McAdams Was The Queen Bee In "Mean Girls"A true "aha" moment for way too many people.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail A recent TikTok shared by user sakuraxea stated that Rachel McAdams wore a wig during her role as Regina George in Mean Girls because she didn't want to bleach her hair... Paramount Pictures (The TikTok also claimed the wig cost $20,000, and it sold for $600,000 after the movie was released. I couldn't verify whether or not that part is true, but Marie Claire did confirm she wore a wig that cost $10,000.) Anyway, it wasn't the ~fun fact~ that caught people's attention: It was the fact that tens of thousands of people did not know Rachel McAdams played Regina George. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com I guess a lot of people never put it together that she's the same person who starred in The Notebook. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com Which, fair, because they are VERY different roles — and both films came out in 2004. (But she still looks the same, IMO.) Parmount Pictures, New Line Cinema Nevertheless, people who saw both films assumed it was a different actress in each role. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com Again, Rachel in Mean Girls: Paramount Pictures And Rachel in The Notebook: New Line Cinema Because, same year, very different vibe. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com And while we are on the topic of realizing which films Rachel was in nearly two decades ago, did you know she was also in The Hot Chick? @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com The movie came out in 2002 and also starred Rob Schneider. Buena Vista Pictures Anyway, people are just feeling totally and completely shocked learning all these '00s-era Rachel McAdams films. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com Pieces were just never put together. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com And brain connections were never made. @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com Despite her name being at the top of the credits! @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com It's a huge revelation even for people who say Rachel is their all-time favorite actor! @sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com So, if you didn't know, consider yourself enlightened. OK, I am hungry. BYE. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount