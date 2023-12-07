Skip To Content
Tens Of Thousands Of People Are Admitting They Never Knew Rachel McAdams Was The Queen Bee In "Mean Girls"

A true "aha" moment for way too many people.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

A recent TikTok shared by user sakuraxea stated that Rachel McAdams wore a wig during her role as Regina George in Mean Girls because she didn't want to bleach her hair...

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Paramount Pictures

(The TikTok also claimed the wig cost $20,000, and it sold for $600,000 after the movie was released. I couldn't verify whether or not that part is true, but Marie Claire did confirm she wore a wig that cost $10,000.)

Anyway, it wasn't the ~fun fact~ that caught people's attention: It was the fact that tens of thousands of people did not know Rachel McAdams played Regina George.

&quot;I was today years old when I found out Regina George is Rachel Mcadams&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

I guess a lot of people never put it together that she's the same person who starred in The Notebook.

&quot;I always thought regina and the actress from the notebook were different&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

Which, fair, because they are VERY different roles — and both films came out in 2004. (But she still looks the same, IMO.)

Parmount Pictures, New Line Cinema

Nevertheless, people who saw both films assumed it was a different actress in each role.

&quot;I swear it was a different actress&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

Again, Rachel in Mean Girls:

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
Paramount Pictures

And Rachel in The Notebook:

Screenshot from &quot;The Notebook&quot;
New Line Cinema

Because, same year, very different vibe.

Screenshot of TikTok comments
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

And while we are on the topic of realizing which films Rachel was in nearly two decades ago, did you know she was also in The Hot Chick?

&quot;She&#x27;s also in The Hot Chick.&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

The movie came out in 2002 and also starred Rob Schneider.

Buena Vista Pictures

Anyway, people are just feeling totally and completely shocked learning all these '00s-era Rachel McAdams films.

Screenshot of TikTok comments
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

Pieces were just never put together.

Screenshot of a TikTok comment&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

And brain connections were never made.

Screenshot of TikTok comments
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

Despite her name being at the top of the credits!

&quot;Who watches the credits ?&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

It's a huge revelation even for people who say Rachel is their all-time favorite actor!

&quot;Girlll I ask myself this.&quot;
@sakuraxea/video / tiktok.com

So, if you didn't know, consider yourself enlightened. OK, I am hungry. BYE.

