Buzz·Posted on Jan 18, 202416 Photos That Will Make You Say — In Michael Scott Voice — "No. God. No, No, Please No. No. Noooooooo"Fear is real. The proof is in the photos.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Today my brain went full Michael Scott after seeing these 19 terrifying photos from Reddit. Consider yourself warned, so scroll if you dare to see them... NBC 1. This person whose back seat got seized by snails: u/smashmouthlover / reddit.com —u/smashmouthlover 2. This eye dice that BLINKS: u/AnonymousAmorphous88 / reddit.com —u/AnonymousAmorphous88 3. This photo that was "found behind a picture frame in my house": u/KeyInflation__Sirius / reddit.com —u/KeyInflation__Sirius 4. This bathroom that is straight out of a horror film: u/BreakRules939 / reddit.com —u/BreakRules939 5. This wisdom tooth that is absolutely mind-boggling: u/SolidusSnakeus / reddit.com —u/SolidusSnakeus 6. And this tooth found in someone's coat pocket at work: u/collaredfairy / reddit.com —u/collaredfairy 7. This eerie sculpture on Dracula's beach — the beach in Whitby, UK where the ship carrying Dracula crashed: u/Bushtfathands / reddit.com —u/Bushtfathands 8. These, uh, figures: u/TheHumanoidTyphoon69 / reddit.com —u/TheHumanoidTyphoon69 9. This weird money box that was found in someone's basement (under the red triangle is the penis): u/Rare_Cranberry_9454 / reddit.com —u/Rare_Cranberry_9454 10. The bugs that were found in these pistachios: u/AdamnElk / reddit.com —u/AdamnElk 11. Whoever decided it would be just fine to stack doll heads on their vehicle's antenna: u/Drekardreadknight / reddit.com —u/Drekardreadknight 12. This mushroom-filled room referred to as the "mush room": u/BreakRules939 / reddit.com —u/BreakRules939 13. This clown that wants to be in your nightmares: u/JewsEatFruit / reddit.com —u/JewsEatFruit 14. The basement of this house: u/bencm518 / reddit.com —u/bencm518 15. This doll that was bound and hidden: u/Pope_of_Eruke / reddit.com —u/Pope_of_Eruke 16. And, finally, this cat who is capable of seeing through your soul with its eyes (but I love cats so this one is only mildly terrifying): u/Rare_Plantain_1030 / reddit.com —u/Rare_Plantain_1030