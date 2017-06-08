Over the past few years, one clear trend has emerged on polling day – people love dogs at polling stations.
It's so popular that it even has its own Twitter emoji.
It's easy to see why.
However, this year a new contender has entered the race: babies at polling stations.
But who will be the true victor? Will it be good boys like Wolfie?
Or this sweet little future shaper of democracy?
Will this serious pup sway your decision?
Or this seasoned polling station attendee?
Does Brodie's smile win you over?
Or do you prefer this enthusiastic campaigner's?
Maybe you're more in favour of a joint effort from both sides?
And if you're not a dog or a baby person? Don't worry, there are plenty of other options to consider: cats at polling stations.
Or horses.
And even rats.
-
So, 2017's big question – dogs or babies at polling stations?
The Real Decision Of 2017 General Election Is: Dogs Or Babies At Polling Stations?
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, 2017's big question – dogs or babies at polling stations?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.