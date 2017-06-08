Sections

The Real Decision Of 2017 General Election Is: Dogs Or Babies At Polling Stations?

Cast your vote here.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Over the past few years, one clear trend has emerged on polling day – people love dogs at polling stations.

I love this Country and how #dogsatpollingstations is now an official thing. Happy Election Day people. ✌️
Nimco Ali @NimkoAli

I love this Country and how #dogsatpollingstations is now an official thing. Happy Election Day people. ✌️

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's so popular that it even has its own Twitter emoji.

Today's the day -#dogsatpollingstations! We've teamed up with @TwitterUK to launch new emoji & 'Paw-ing Stations'… https://t.co/WnzKQGqzad
Dogs Trust 🐶 @DogsTrust

Today's the day -#dogsatpollingstations! We've teamed up with @TwitterUK to launch new emoji & 'Paw-ing Stations'… https://t.co/WnzKQGqzad

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's easy to see why.

Decisions are made by those that show (p)up. Sprocket says VOTE! #dogsatpollingstations
Roo Goodwin @mallocuproo

Decisions are made by those that show (p)up. Sprocket says VOTE! #dogsatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gus getting his vote in early #dogsatpollingstations
J Warren @joesteph

Gus getting his vote in early #dogsatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite
My first ever @DogsAtPollingS, had to let big human & little human vote for me tho. I went in and helped them decid… https://t.co/2Tjfd2f7zD
Mads @madsthedog

My first ever @DogsAtPollingS, had to let big human & little human vote for me tho. I went in and helped them decid… https://t.co/2Tjfd2f7zD

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, this year a new contender has entered the race: babies at polling stations.

Took my daughter with me to vote this morning. #babiesatpollingstations #GeneralElection #GE2107… https://t.co/vs3YNCohO6
Jessica Metheringham @PoliticalQuaker

Took my daughter with me to vote this morning. #babiesatpollingstations #GeneralElection #GE2107… https://t.co/vs3YNCohO6

Reply Retweet Favorite

But who will be the true victor? Will it be good boys like Wolfie?

Karen Faughey @kforhee

"Wolfie, go and sit by the sign and smile." And he did. #dogsatpollingstations @nickyharley

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this sweet little future shaper of democracy?

Never mind #dogsatpollingstations - how about #babiesatpollingstations 😄 #GeneralElection2017
Lozi Primrose @Lozi_Murias

Never mind #dogsatpollingstations - how about #babiesatpollingstations 😄 #GeneralElection2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

Will this serious pup sway your decision?

Someone's taking voting very seriously! #dogsatpollingstations
Richard Walker @DrRJWalker

Someone's taking voting very seriously! #dogsatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this seasoned polling station attendee?

My daughter was born AFTER #GE2015 & this is still her fourth visit to the polling station! #useyourvote… https://t.co/4fmqy4CPBT
Jennifer Mabbott @JenMabbott

My daughter was born AFTER #GE2015 & this is still her fourth visit to the polling station! #useyourvote… https://t.co/4fmqy4CPBT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Does Brodie's smile win you over?

Meanwhile in Somerset, Brodie and Mummy Fry have been to vote! #vote #GE2017 #dogsatpollingstations @DogsTrust
Ashley @ashleyfryer

Meanwhile in Somerset, Brodie and Mummy Fry have been to vote! #vote #GE2017 #dogsatpollingstations @DogsTrust

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or do you prefer this enthusiastic campaigner's?

#babiesatpollingstations
Amber de Botton @AmberSkyNews

#babiesatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe you're more in favour of a joint effort from both sides?

Who knew there'd be a need for #dogsatpollingstations quite so soon... or indeed #babiesatpollingstations
Helen Steel @HelenSteelITV

Who knew there'd be a need for #dogsatpollingstations quite so soon... or indeed #babiesatpollingstations

Reply Retweet Favorite
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @shanothan

And if you're not a dog or a baby person? Don't worry, there are plenty of other options to consider: cats at polling stations.

Forget #dogsatpollingstations How about #catsatpollingstations?❤️🐱❤️
Hilmara Crawshaw @HilmaraCrawshaw

Forget #dogsatpollingstations How about #catsatpollingstations?❤️🐱❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or horses.

We love #dogsatpollingstations but #horsesatpollingstations are the 'mane' event! So 'hoof it down' with your 'neig… https://t.co/d7nCt5YepM
Brooke @TheBrooke

We love #dogsatpollingstations but #horsesatpollingstations are the 'mane' event! So 'hoof it down' with your 'neig… https://t.co/d7nCt5YepM

Reply Retweet Favorite

And even rats.

@VictoriaLIVE You've had #DogsAtPollingStations, but what about #ratsatpollingstation?!
Vicki Prout @vickipper

@VictoriaLIVE You've had #DogsAtPollingStations, but what about #ratsatpollingstation?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

  1. So, 2017's big question – dogs or babies at polling stations?

The Real Decision Of 2017 General Election Is: Dogs Or Babies At Polling Stations?

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, 2017's big question – dogs or babies at polling stations?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

