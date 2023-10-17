    I Know The Genre Isn't Known For It, But These Remain To Be The Smartest Moments In Horror Movies To This Day

    I'm sorry, but there's just no out-smarting Hannibal Lecter.

    Content Warning: this post discusses horror movies that are sometimes graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

    Horror flicks aren't exactly famous for their genius choices, but now and then, they catch us off guard. So, let's talk about those rare moments when the characters made us root for them instead of wanting to yell at the screen!

    UPN / Via giphy.com

    10. The Shining (1980) — Never let them know your next move...

    Warner Bros.

    Little Danny displayed remarkable quick thinking in this situation. Despite enduring relentless torment from his deranged father, he bravely escaped from the Overlook Hotel and ventured into the snow-covered grounds. With determination, he made his way towards the hedge maze. However, Danny knew he couldn't outrun his father indefinitely. Therefore, he cleverly retraced his steps, ensuring not to leave any trace in the snow, and found a hiding spot. Meanwhile, his father fruitlessly continued his search, unknowingly allowing Danny to flee successfully.

    Warner Bros.

    9. Scream 2 (1997) — Always aim for the head!

    Dimension Films

    The gang in the Scream series is well-versed in the art of surviving a horror movie, going as far as utilizing Internet calls in the '90s to ensure their safety. However, there was one crucial aspect that the group overlooked the first time around — confirming the demise of the killers. But in the sequel, Sidney takes matters into her own hands and leaves no room for doubt. After seemingly dispatching the killers, Sidney, Gale, and Cotton take a moment to collect themselves, only to be caught off guard when one of the killers returns unexpectedly. Without hesitation, Sidney and Gale swiftly eliminate the threat by shooting them on the spot. Having learned her lesson, Sidney takes no chances and decisively ends this Ghostface by delivering a fatal shot to the head.

    Dimension Films

    8. Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981) — Putting on the sweater

    Georgetown Productions Inc.

    The most iconic horror movie villains seem all to be plagued by deep-seated "mommy issues." But fear not, for there's always a cunning plan to exploit their weaknesses and triumph over evil. Enter Ginny, fearlessly pursued by Jason in the treacherous Camp Crystal Lake. In a stroke of brilliance, she stumbles upon an altar dedicated to his deceased mother. With unwavering confidence, Ginny seizes the opportunity to manipulate the masked killer psychologically. She cunningly adorns herself in Mrs. Voorhees' sweater, luring Jason into a false sense of security. Her plan? To strike him down with a lethal blow. Alas, Jason eventually sees through her deception, but his demise is imminent nonetheless...or is it?

    Georgetown Productions Inc.

    7. Saw V (2008) — Stabbing themself in the neck...

    Lionsgate

    It takes a certain level of intelligence to make a life-saving decision, like performing a tracheotomy on oneself, even if it means stabbing yourself in the neck. This is what FBI Agent Strahm did when caught in a trap while hunting down the infamous Jigsaw. Despite having already defeated one killer, Strahm was caught off guard and found himself in a seemingly unbeatable trap. However, he refused to give up and used the pen in his pocket to perform a tracheotomy, allowing him to breathe until he was rescued. Well, that's thinking outside of the box!

    Lionsgate

    6. Aliens (1986) — Nuke it all!

    20th Century Studios

    Aliens boasts one of the most unbreakable final girls ever to grace the silver screen — Ellen Ripley. She is a force to be reckoned with — strong, fearless, and above all, intelligent. In the franchise's first movie, Ripley is the only one who insists the returning expedition go into quarantine before returning to the ship. Despite being overruled, she knew the potential consequences and chaos that could ensue. In the second outing, Ripley had another moment of brilliance. Although the original plan didn't quite follow through, her insistence that they "take off and nuke the entire site from orbit, it's the only way to be sure" was undoubtedly the best strategy they had. Even in the face of failure, Ripley's spirit never faltered, cementing her as one of the most badass heroines in the game.

    20th Century Studios

    5. Evil Dead II (1987) — Chainsaw hand!

    Rosebud Releasing Corporation

    When faced with sacrificing a limb, Ash wastes no time in grieving. Instead, he boldly confronts the only option available: amputating his possessed hand. With unwavering determination, Ash embraces the situation without hesitation. Even though he still has to face the relentless deadites, he refuses to stay defeated for long. So, what is the most logical decision in such a predicament? Replace his missing hand with a chainsaw. We have come to anticipate this audacious choice from Ash, although we can only hope he doesn't encounter any inconvenient itches. Groovy.

    Rosebud Releasing Corporation

    4. Predator (1987) — Getting dirty...

    20th Century Studios

    This sci-fi action horror film is a thrilling ride, showcasing the titular creature's intelligence and the protagonist's resourcefulness. The ultimate move that decides the game of cat and mouse is a testament to Dutch's quick thinking and strategic planning. Despite losing his entire rescue team to the Predator, Dutch manages to outsmart his adversary by using the mud on his body to mask himself from the Predator's heat vision. With this advantage, he becomes a hunter, setting a series of traps and muddying himself to ensure his success. It's a tough battle, but his keen insight into his enemy ultimately leads him to victory.

    20th Century Studios

    3. Tremors (1990) — Scare tactics

    Universal Pictures

    When faced with the relentless pursuit of colossal worms, the solution becomes clear — unleash the power of pipe bombs! As our group of survivors finds themselves cornered in the film's pivotal moments, a brilliant idea takes hold: distract the Graboids with explosive pipe bombs. With precision and determination, they successfully obliterate one of the monstrous creatures. However, their triumph is short-lived as another Graboid cunningly retaliates by spitting the bomb back at them. Undeterred, our resourceful heroes scatter and quickly adapt to the dire situation. Unfortunately, a few of them find themselves trapped at the precipice of a cliff, with a menacing Graboid closing in. With only a single pipe bomb remaining, Val musters all his courage and devises a daring plan — not to detonate it, but to intimidate the creature. As he executes his audacious move, the Graboid is overcome with panic, hurtling itself through the cliffside. And as we all know, Graboids can't fly!

    Universal Pictures

    2. Event Horizon (1997) — Let's just leave!

    Paramount Pictures

    This cinematic masterpiece revolves around a courageous crew in the near(ish) future, embarking on a mission to investigate the mysterious reappearance of a long-lost spaceship, which has suddenly emerged from the depths of a treacherous black hole. Captain Miller, displaying unwavering confidence, boldly proclaims, "We're leaving," after analyzing the harrowing recording detailing the fate of the original crew. Unlike typical horror film characters who foolishly linger to unravel the enigma, Miller astutely recognizes the imminent danger and takes swift, resolute action by insisting they end their mission.

    Paramount Pictures

    1. And The Silence of the Lambs (1991) — Face/off

    Orion Pictures

    Is there a villain who can even come close to matching the intellect of Hannibal Lecter? No, that's probably why a villain is number one on this list. I couldn't even dream up a diabolical escape plan as cunning as his, even if I had a life sentence to devise it. In his interactions with FBI trainee Clarice Starling, Lecter manages to not only improve his prison conditions but also sets his plan of escape in motion. He effortlessly picks up his handcuffs and incapacitates the guards with his exceptional skills. But that's not even all. Lecter takes it to a whole new level by executing a mind-boggling deception. He surgically removes one of the guards' faces and places it over his own, fooling the first responders into believing they are rescuing a victim. By the time the authorities discover the truth, Lecter is already on his way to freedom in an ambulance.

    Orion Pictures
