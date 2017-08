Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Gordon: "Dara, how are you feeling?"

Dara: "Good."

Gordon: "Do you think it will come out? High?"

Dara: "I think, yeah."

Gordon: "Have you prayed yet?"

Dara: "No."

Gordon: "Every time I put a soufflé in the oven, I always pray."

Dara: "Ok."

Gordon: "Dear God of Soufflé, please make that rise and taste sumptuous and delicious. Good luck."

Dara: "Thank you."