The 10 Best Christmas Rom-Coms That Will Make You Believe In Love And The Holiday Spirit

The 10 Best Christmas Rom-Coms That Will Make You Believe In Love And The Holiday SpiritWhere's that sprig of mistletoe...by Kerry ArchboldThe holiday season is here and love is in the air! I find Christmastime to be a more romantic time of the year than Valentine's Day. And some of the best Christmas movies are also some of the best romantic movies. The fresh snow, hot chocolate and fireplaces, all the pretty lights. What's not to love? Here are some of the movies that can get you in the mood for love and the holidays: 1. The Holiday Sony Pictures Releasing Do you want a cozy British cottage? Do you want some of that Hollywood movie magic? Well, this movie has both! Thanks to a very fortunate holiday house swap, two women get away from their own lives and find love in the process. 2. The Shop Around the Corner Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Are you a fan of You've Got Mail? Well, you're sure to be a fan of the movie it's based on. The original is about two shop employees who hate each other but are secret pen pals. James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan have lovely chemistry and make you believe they love and hate each other equally. 3. The Best Man Holiday Universal Pictures The sequel to The Best Man gets the group back together, and shenanigans and melodrama ensue! This ensemble is a joy to watch, and everyone seems to be having a blast making this, which makes it even better. 4. Christmas in Connecticuit Warner Bros. A farmwife writes recipes for a housekeeping magazine. But it's all a lie! She's a city gal! But for a story, she has to pretend she's the excellent farm girl for a soldier returning home. Hijinks ensue. 5. Happiest Season Hulu The newest on this list doesn't have a couple falling in love — it has a couple falling apart. But the spirit of Christmas saves the day. Families learn the importance of loving and accepting each other unconditionally, no matter what others may think. Some of me wishes Kristen Stewart and Aubrey Plaza's characters got together because the sparks were flying... 6. Holiday Affair RKO Radio Pictures Love triangle! Will Janet Leigh go with the safe lawyer, or will she go with the just returned veteran who's rougher around the edges? 7. The Preacher's Wife Disney I mean, this one has Denzel Washington being charming — what else do you need in a romance? In this remake of The Bishop's Wife, Denzel Washington plays an angel helping out a struggling preacher, played by Courtney B. Vance, and ends up falling for the preacher's wife, played by Whitney Houston. A heavenly love triangle! 8. While You Were Sleeping Disney This movie captures the loneliness people can feel during this season. But it's still possible to find a connection, perhaps with a bit more straightforward circumstances. 9. Last Holiday Paramount Pictures Admittedly, with this pick, romance is not the central focus, but romance is not always the main focus of our lives, especially when you get news like Queen Latifah's character does in this movie. The absolute joy is seeing her living out her days and having the time of her life. And she gets to have a little something something with LL Cool J. 10. And Love Actually Universal Pictures I mean, this wouldn't be a real list without this movie, right? From new romance, lost love, affairs, and pining for your best friend's wife, this movie has everything. What are your favorite Christmas romances? Let me know in the comments!