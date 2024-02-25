18 Times Wealthy People Were BEYOND Out Of Touch With Reality

11. "I worked in a restaurant that was owned by a trust fund baby whose daddy bought it for her as a tax shelter (it never made a profit). She wanted the most expensive everything all the time and had no head for business. She also treated us like we were her personal domestic staff. Once she told me I shouldn't talk to her husband after he sat at my bar and we chatted while he had lunch. Apparently that's 'inappropriate.'"

"By total coincidence, my partner was an exec in the company her daddy owned. My partner's boss (a VP) came for dinner one night and I was chatting with him and making a specific cocktail I knew he liked. The owner was shocked that I knew him, she knew my partner worked for her dad, but I'm pretty sure she assumed he was a nobody in the company.

She joined the VP for dinner, then made me stay until 3 a.m. (five hours past closing) to continue making cocktails for him while they drank and chatted. Best part? She told him everything was on her, then didn't tip. Not even a 'thank you.'"



