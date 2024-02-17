Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

What's The Most Shocking Thing That's Ever Happened To You While Working For The Rich?

It's a truly bizarre world.

Kayla Yandoli
by Kayla Yandoli

BuzzFeed Staff

Let's just cut to the chase, folks: if you've ever worked for someone who's very, verrryyyyyy rich, chances are you have a wild story up your sleeve.

Rihanna pinching her fingers together to indicate lots of money
ABC

Like, once you're exposed to that world, it's a truly different (and sometimes out-of-touch) experience. You go above and beyond to keep them happy and satisfied, and they make you do things that are totally bananas.

Jessica Walter on &quot;Arrested Development&quot; with her eyes opened wide while she lays down
Fox

Maybe you were an assistant to someone in the US who forced you to fly to Italy just for ONE DAY. They forgot their credit card at home, they requested you deliver it to them in person, and then be on your merry way. No perks, no "thank yous."

Aubrey Plaza in &quot;White Lotus&quot; S2 walking outside
HBO

Or perhaps you nannied for a well-known celebrity who had a rep for hosting wild parties at his house. You were in charge of putting the kiddos to sleep once everyone arrived and "keeping an eye out" for any potential drama on the pool deck. Maybe you accidentally caught the celeb cheating on his wife with multiple famous women at the same time in the pool house. He was initially embarrassed but then PISSED THE HECK OFF. He put you in a deeply uncomfortable position, and paid you $200,000 to "keep your mouth shut."

Alan Rickman in &quot;Love Actually&quot; dancing with someone younger and saying, you&#x27;re looking very pretty tonight
Universal Pictures

Or maybe you spent a few years working for a wealthy person who was totally reckless with their money. Maybe they bought three expensive cars in one month, and never even used them (like...what a waste!).

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion in their &quot;Not My Fault&quot; music video
Interscope

Whatever the story is, we want to know! If you've ever worked for the rich, tell us your wildest story in the comments below (or in this Google Form if you want to remain anonymous).

Meryl Streep in &quot;The Devil Wears Prada&quot; at her desk saying, that&#x27;s all
20th Century Fox

The most shocking submissions will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Kim Kardashian holding and fanning out several bills in her hands
GQ