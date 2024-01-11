14 Employees Who Had Sex With Their Bosses, Leaving Us With Some Juicyyyyyy Tales

1. "The son of one of our upper managers came to work at our warehouse. Not surprisingly he very quickly worked his way up the ladder (despite being mediocre at best with every job he was given). He ended up leapfrogging about 20 employees (myself included) and was essentially gift-wrapped a management position with a six-figure salary to start."

"There are about 60 men and only 9 women who work in our department, so we thought it was a bit weird that three of the nine women got pregnant right around the same time. Turns out that two of the three were knocked up by (you guessed it!)...

He told them both to keep it a secret, so neither of them knew about the other, and neither of them knew he was married! Supposedly, all this 'activity' took place after work hours, so technically, he didn’t 'break any rules.'

Even so, corporate is deciding what to do with him because it definitely shows poor judgment on his part. All of this just came to light last week, so no decisions have been made yet (to my knowledge at least). But this is the shit that happens when you promote someone who doesn’t deserve it, didn’t earn it, and lacks the maturity to handle it."



—jmacxjr